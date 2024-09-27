An email obtained by Pipe Dream from L.C. Coghill, the senior director for off campus and fraternity and sorority Life, warned other campus Greek chapters against collaboration with unrecognized organizations.

The fraternity lost its charter because of violations of national policy.

Following reports of an incident that took place Downtown about three weeks ago, the Binghamton University chapter of the Zeta Psi fraternity has been suspended until Aug. 1, 2028.

On Sept. 9, L.C. Coghill, the senior director of off campus and fraternity and sorority life, told Pipe Dream the national Zeta Psi organization “indefinitely suspended” the local chapter pending an investigation. This followed online rumors that spread over that weekend.

“The university has similarly received reports of a potential violation of the Code of Student Conduct by Zeta Psi and is conducting its own investigation,” Coghill wrote on Sept. 9.

Coghill said on Sept. 25 that he had learned from Zeta Psi’s headquarters of the chapter’s suspension through August 2028 for violations of national policy.

“This effectively closes the organization at Binghamton University,” Coghill wrote. “By nature of having no charter, Zeta Psi will also no longer be recognized by the university.”

Coghill did not immediately respond to questions regarding the status of the University’s investigation following the suspension notice. While Tyler Boisvert, the executive director of the Zeta Psi national organization, confirmed the chapter’s suspension timeline, he declined to comment further.

After the reported incidents Downtown, Harpur’s Ferry, the student-run ambulance service, was called to the scene after at least one person was injured, according to a student granted anonymity by Pipe Dream. The local Zeta Psi chapter did not respond to Pipe Dream’s request for comment via Instagram. Only one post has remained on the organization’s Instagram profile, posted on Tuesday, captioned, “Been a real ride.” The Instagram account for the Interfraternity Council, the governing body for all social fraternities on campus, has removed all mentions of Zeta Psi.

Following the chapter’s suspension, Coghill, in an email obtained by Pipe Dream with the subject line, “Zeta Psi,” warned other campus Greek chapters against collaboration with unrecognized organizations.

“Please keep in mind that almost every organization has a policy banning co-hosting or co-sponsoring events with fraternal organizations not recognized by the university,” he wrote.

This is not the first time a Greek organization has faced repercussions for violating University or national policy. In 2019, the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity was suspended following hazing allegations. At the time, BU conducted an independent investigation that was later dropped, though the organization’s headquarters continued investigating the allegations. Pi Lambda Phi has remained inactive since 2019 and is not recognized by the University.

Founded in 1847, Zeta Psi “is dedicated to encouraging academic excellence while forging lifelong bonds of brotherhood.” With chapters spanning the United States to France, Zeta Psi was one of over 40 recognized fraternities and sororities at BU.

Jax Kobey, a freshman majoring in geography, described some rumors they had heard, including that several Zeta Psi members physically assaulted at least one student on the night of the incident that led to the subsequent revoking of their charter.

“Assuming these people are telling the truth, I believe this reflects the overall fraternity culture,” Kobey wrote. “The people in these frats often have little external oversight, which can lead to concerning behavior, also including hazing new members. Hearing what happened there solidifies in my mind that I as a queer person, wouldn’t feel comfortable attending a frat party.”