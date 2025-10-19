With Election Day around the corner, these resources can help students and local residents alike prepare to cast their ballots.

In just over two weeks, New Yorkers will head to the polls to cast ballots in local and statewide races. To make their voices heard, residents must plan to vote in this year’s general election, and college students are no exception.

Below are some resources to help you stay on top of key deadlines and election details, including voter registration, how to cast a ballot and what candidates are running this year.

Voter Registration

The deadline to register to vote online, in person or by mail for this year’s upcoming election is Oct. 25. College students can choose to register at their home address or where they live during the academic year. Registering to vote with your local address while in college will not affect your residency status for tuition purposes or impact your federal financial aid.

To check if you are already registered to vote, visit the New York State Board of Elections website. Students looking to register on campus can pick up a form at the Center for Civic Engagement and deposit it in the secure dropbox outside the office or mail it directly to the local board of elections office. If you need to report a change in your name or residence, your notice must be received by the county board of elections by Oct. 20 to be processed in time for the general election.

Ways to Vote

On Nov. 4, students living on campus will be able to vote in the University Union. For those who live off-campus, polls for in-person voting will remain open between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. To find your poll site location, you can search for it online here. Those unable to vote on Nov. 4 can participate in early voting between Oct. 25 and Nov. 2.

The last day to request an early mail or absentee ballot is Oct. 25, which can be done online through the state board of elections. Students registered to vote outside of Broome County will need to request an absentee ballot if they cannot travel home to vote.

The Center for Civic Engagement

The CCE, located in UU137, is able to provide students with free resources about local, state and federal elections to promote local community engagement and participation within the broader political landscape. The center partners with the Andrew Goodman Foundation Vote Everywhere initiative and the Broome County Board of Elections. At the CCE, you can ask for help registering to vote or requesting an absentee ballot. Students with questions are encouraged to reach out to cce@binghamton.edu or (607) 777-4287.

What’s on the ballot?

The CCE’s website lists all of the major candidates on a resource page for students to see who will be on the ballot. Mayoral elections in Binghamton and Johnson City are some of the top local races this year, while voters in Broome County will also have a chance to elect a new county clerk.

Additionally, New Yorkers statewide will decide whether to pass Proposal Number One, which will determine if an Olympic sports complex can be constructed in the Adirondack Park. New York City residents will also choose among several candidates in this year’s high-profile mayoral election. Staying informed about the issues that matter to you and learning about each candidate’s policies will help you be prepared before submitting your ballot.