Jewish organizations, SA, administration respond as University police continue investigating.

A swastika drawn in the dirt by the Binghamton University Union bus stop was discovered on Wednesday evening. A subsequent Thursday afternoon B-Line message to students said that while University police are still investigating the matter, they have determined there is no current threat to the campus community.



“[BU] emphatically rejects antisemitism, racism, hatred and associated symbols, which are offensive and will not be tolerated,” University President Harvey Stenger wrote in the message. “Our campus must remain a place of respect and inclusivity and free of hate and bias. This symbol undermines our campus values of unity, identity and excellence, and its depiction on campus is reprehensible.”



Multiple Jewish organizations at BU have now released statements condemning the public display of antisemitism and emphasizing their community’s resilience. They come after advocacy groups have expressed concerns about rising antisemitism nationwide. At a recent, student-led Israel Unity Rally, speakers emphasized the importance of continuing to combat antisemitism on campus.



“We are grateful to the University administration for their prompt action in investigating and addressing this matter,” Hillel at Binghamton wrote to Pipe Dream. “There needs to be zero tolerance for hate symbols like a swastika. Hillel will continue its work to help create a university environment where Jewish students are welcome, secure and can thrive.”



In a statement released on Friday afternoon, BU’s Zionist Organization (BUZO) called on University administration to take action against the perpetrator. They also urged the Student Association (SA) to release a public statement and reevaluate their legislative history.



“In the face of this adversity, our community remains resilient and united,” BUZO wrote. “Throughout history, we have confronted hate and emerged stronger. We are steadfast in our resolve. We will not be intimidated or deterred. Our heritage and history teach us endurance in the face of adversity, and we will continue to uphold these principles.”



On April 16, the SA Congress passed a piece of legislation expressing support for principles of Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) — three clauses of which were struck down by the SA’s Judicial Board on May 1. In the weeks leading up to the resolution’s passing, several Jewish student organizations argued that the implementation of BDS on campus would contribute to increased antisemitism.



“The SA utterly condemns antisemitism and hate symbols of any kind,” the SA E-Board wrote. “[BU] should not tolerate hateful messaging or symbols on its campus.”



Two days before, on Yom HaShoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day — BUZO planted 1,200 Israeli flags on the Peace Quad to represent Israelis killed in the Oct. 7 attack.



The Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at BU expressed their disappointment but highlighted their community’s strength.



“All of us at Chabad were disheartened and deeply disappointed to hear about the swastika that was scrawled on campus,” they wrote. “A university is all about the free exchange of ideas and civil discourse. Even when we don’t agree we respect each other and rally around the universal that unites us. It’s hard to understand what motivates this kind of behavior but if it is meant to intimidate, it is a wasted gesture. The Jewish community at [BU] is strong and proud and does its best to enrich our campus community. We hope all who spend their time chiseling away at the fabric of our wonderful school will be duly brought to justice. There is no place for this kind of hatred at Binghamton or anywhere else.”



