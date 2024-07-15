The former president was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The attack marks the most serious assassination attempt of a president or presidential candidate since the 1981 shooting of President Ronald Reagan.

Just one day before former President Donald Trump was set to travel to the Republican National Convention — where he is expected to claim the Republican nomination for president — shots rang out at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Following the shooting, local officials shared their reactions to the Saturday attack.

The gunman — identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania — killed one, firefighter Corey Comperatore, and injured two others. Trump was shot in the upper right ear, sustaining no serious injuries.

“This kind of political violence is shocking, sickening and has no place in American democracy,” wrote Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on X just hours after the shooting. “While we await more facts from law enforcement, I am relieved former President Trump was not seriously hurt. I join elected leaders from across the political spectrum in condemning this violence.”

The two candidates vying for the 19th Congressional District, Incumbent Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro and his Democratic challenger Josh Riley, shared similar sentiments in statements condemning political violence and expressing sympathy for Trump and rally attendees.

“Monica and I are horrified by unfolding events at President Trump’s rally in Butler, PA,” Riley wrote. “Political violence cannot and will not be tolerated. We are praying for President Trump and anyone who may be injured, and grateful to the first responders and Secret Service agents working the scene.”

Investigators have since found potential explosives in Crooks’ car but have yet to confirm the exact contents of the suspicious containers. They suspect he fired eight shots before he was neutralized.

“I’m in disbelief and praying for President Trump, law enforcement, and those attending the rally,” Molinaro wrote. “In the United States, our elections are decided by voters, not violence.”

The attack is being investigated as an assassination attempt, and Crooks’ political motivations remain unclear. He was registered as a Republican in Pennsylvania but donated $15 to a “progressive political action committee” the day President Joe Biden was sworn in.

The Broome County Republican Party acknowledged the attack’s impact and emphasized the importance of unity during this time.

“We’re shocked and saddened by this attack on President Trump and the death of rallygoer Corey Comperatore,” they wrote. “We join the many voices across all parties stating clearly that violence has no place in political discourse. We will continue to do our part in bringing our community together in these challenging times.”

With the Republican National Convention set to begin on Monday, Trump confirmed that his plans to travel on Sunday were unchanged, saying, “I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else.”

Karen Beebe, the chair of the Broome County Democrats, condemned political violence and its effects and expressed compassion for the people of Butler.

“Political violence is never acceptable,” Beebe wrote. “It contributes to decreased civic engagement and a slippery slope away from democracy. A strong democracy for all is our primary goal. We are holding the Butler, PA community and our whole nation in our thoughts.”