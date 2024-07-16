Nick Roselli is the first Binghamton second basemen to ever be drafted.

This article was updated on 6/16 at 4 p.m.

With their 11th-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the New York Mets have selected Binghamton second baseman Nick Roselli.



During this past season with Binghamton, after suffering an injury early in the spring, Roselli, a junior, went on to start all 27 games he played, hitting .388 on the year. In three years at BU, he collected 153 hits and 104 RBI in 115 career starts and ranked top-10 in the America East conference in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging and home runs.



“I’m very proud of Nick and so happy for him and his family,” head coach Tim Sinicki said. “An opportunity to play professional baseball has driven Nick from day one on campus and he’s worked extremely hard to accomplish that goal. I believe the Mets have made a great pick in Nick and I wish him nothing but the best as chases his dream of one day playing in the major leagues.”

Roselli is the 13th Binghamton baseball player to be drafted.

“My congratulations go out to Nick Roselli and his family for his selection by the New York Mets in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft,” said University President Harvey Stenger. “His accomplishments during his time at Binghamton were remarkable and I am incredibly proud of how well he represented the University through his excellence on the baseball field. Of course, I’m also excited that Nick will have an opportunity to return to Binghamton to play for the Rumble Ponies, the Mets’ AA affiliate, at some point in the future. Well done, Nick! Go Bearcats!”



This is a developing story, and it will be updated.