Alongside county officials, Mayor Jared Kraham announced on Friday that a suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the Feb. 12 fire that killed John “JR” Gaudet, an 11-year veteran of the Binghamton Fire Department.



Patrick K. Shea, 36, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder and arson in the fourth degree, according to a press release from the Binghamton Police Department’s Detective Bureau.



Investigators concluded that the source of the fire, which destroyed the buildings at 1 and 3 Main St., had “human involvement.” Officials then conducted interviews, reviewed video surveillance and “utilized a multitude of investigative techniques” to gather evidence presented to the grand jury. Shea, who has no permanent address, was arrested later that Thursday in Kirkwood, New York.



“The Binghamton Police Department continues to keep the family of John Gaudet in their thoughts and prayers as well as the members of the Binghamton Fire Department,” said Joseph Zikuski, the police chief. “The men and women of the Binghamton Police Department spent and will continue to spend countless hours investigating this tragedy. We will continue to hold those accountable for the destruction of property and life, not only in this case, but past and future cases alike.”



Kraham was joined at the Friday afternoon press conference by Zikuski, Binghamton Fire Chief Alan Gardiner and other local officials, including Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti. The investigation was led by the Detective Bureau, with assistance from Battisti’s office and state fire investigators.



Gaudet was killed after a wall collapsed while he and other firefighters battled the three-alarm fire. His death led to an outpouring of grief and support from the community, with more than $300,000 raised to support his family. He is survived by his wife and three young children.



“JR embodied what it means to be a firefighter—fearless, dedicated, and always putting others before himself,” the Binghamton Fire Department wrote in a post announcing his passing. “His infectious smile, unwavering positivity, and relentless work ethic made him a brother to all who had the honor of serving alongside him. He was the kind of firefighter you could always count on, the one who would have your back no matter the situation.”



The investigation into the deadly fire remains ongoing. Shea was arraigned on Friday in Broome County Court and is now detained without bail in the county jail.



“From the earliest hours of this tragedy, the Binghamton Police Department wanted to stand strong for their fellow first responders — the Fire Department — and get this case solved and bring justice,” Kraham said. “In these last several weeks, I have spoken a lot about the compassion and sacrifices that have been made in this community to honor JR’s ultimate sacrifice, and the Binghamton Police Department were outstanding in their efforts.”