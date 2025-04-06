Hussein Adams, the executive director and CEO of the American Civic Association, addressed the crowd at the service honoring the 13 victims of a mass shooting in 2009.

Thirteen were killed and four were injured by a gunman on April 3, 2009 during citizenship classes.

Sixteen years after a gunman killed 13 people in a mass shooting at the American Civic Association, the storied nonprofit held a memorial service honoring the lives lost. The memorial began at the organization’s office, where employees and the victims’ family and friends gathered. They then walked down Front Street to the ACA Memorial Park, which was created to honor the victims.

“Every year New Americans are naturalized here in the U.S. and more specifically, Broome County,” Hussein Adams, the American Civic Association’s executive director and CEO, wrote to Pipe Dream. “Just recently we witnessed some of our clients, nationals from 21 countries, taking the oath for citizenship. They came here to the ACA to take ESL classes, receive legal services, and study for their citizenship exams so they can give back and become contributing members of society.”

“The April 3rd victims were no different,” he continued. “The fact that we are still here in full swing 16 years later is testament to the resilience and courage of this community.”

On April 3, 2009, a mass shooter identified as Jiverly Wong, killed 13 and wounded four during citizenship classes. The memorial service honored the lives of Parveen Ali, Almir Olimpio Alves, Marc Henry Bernard, Marie Sonia Bernard, Li Guo, Lan Ho, Layla Khalil, Roberta “Bobbie” Badaines King, Jiang Ling, Mao Hong Xiu, Dolores “Dinah” Cabonilas Yigal, Haihong Zhong and Maria “Mima” Zobniw.

The procession stopped at the memorial park, which has 13 statues of flying doves to commemorate the victims. A small courtyard in the park has stone plaques engraved with each victim’s name, picture and messages from their family.

After the procession, Mayor Jared Kraham addressed the crowd, thanking the American Civic Association for its work supporting immigrants in the Binghamton community. He said that he remembers where he was when he learned of one of Binghamton’s “darkest moments” and described the tragedy’s continued impact on the community.

Kraham said he spoke to Lubomyr Zobniw, the husband of Maria Zobniw who could not attend the memorial service. Zobniw told him that spring, “the symbol of new growth, the change of season and hope,” was now “one of the more difficult times for him and his family.”

“Despite all of that grief and heartbreak, we push forward, never to forget but rather carry on the memories of those who died and their legacies of light and goodness,” Kraham said.

While attending a naturalization ceremony a few weeks ago, Kraham said he saw firsthand “a sense of hope and celebration” from the new citizens, their families and volunteers from the American Civic Association. He recognized the staff and the victims’ loved ones, “who have refused to let the light go out.”

“They are forces for good in our community and around the world,” Kraham said. “The rest of us should follow their lead. As we reflect on the legacies of those we lost 16 years ago, we also pledge to carry on the light they all brought to this world so that it may never be extinguished.”

Adams spoke next, and he said that he attended a candlelight vigil held after the shooting when the community was reeling from news of the tragedy. He highlighted some of the victims’ stories, like Roberta King, an educator whom her son, Dr. Jeffrey King, said “was the most dedicated and passionate in helping educate her students,” and Marc and Maria Bernard, two Haitian immigrants who took English classes at the American Civic Association and were “the nicest people in the world,” according to their landlord.

“People from all walks of life collectively demonstrated the power of unity in difficult times,” Adams said. “No doubt this tragedy reminded us that such devastations, our universal sense of loss that impacts us all, and that regardless of religious background, regardless of political affiliations, our strength, our resilience, is manifested through compassion, found within faith, found within union.”

A local singer, Ayana Del Valle, performed a rendition of “Amazing Grace.” After the memorial service, the procession returned to the American Civic Association’s office for a reception.

“We are a stronger and more diverse community today,” Adams said. “Through tragedy, we have become triumphant in so many ways.”