The Elections and Judiciary Committee tabulated and reported preliminary results for six Student Association E-Board races and the Binghamton University Council representative election. The votes will be certified on April 7.

The Student Association’s Elections and Judiciary Committee released preliminary results for this year’s election, declaring the unofficial winners.



The results were initially released on Thursday night, a little over an hour after this year’s Student Association election concluded, without vote counts, which were added later. Posted without indicating whether ranked-choice votes were also tabulated, the initial results were then deleted and reposted late on Thursday.



In the race for SA president, Chinemerem (Mira) Emenogu, a junior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, beat out Blake Goldstein, speaker of SA Congress and a junior majoring in political science, in a tight race of 1279-1182.



Brady Lindsey, chair of the SA Congress’s Internal Affairs committee and a sophomore majoring in physics, was also on the ballot for SA president. While the initial post listed him as having received 382 votes, the reposted version did not include his name. The Elections and Judiciary Committee told Pipe Dream that the original inclusion of Lindsey was a “mistake” and the first version of the post was uploaded on accident.



“My opponents put up a good fight!” Emenogu said in a statement to Pipe Dream. “Blake’s campaigning and PR were solid and Brady’s drive as a sophomore is truly inspiring. I am grateful to everyone who voted for me and deeply appreciate each and every vote. I’m excited for what the next year holds for me and Binghamton.”



Shlok Dharia, a sophomore double-majoring in mathematics and computer science, won the race for executive vice president against Josephine Janas, chair of the SA Financial Committee and a sophomore majoring in global public health, by a close 1191-988 margin.



Luciana Denegri, fundraising assistant for the vice president for finance office and a junior majoring in business administration, was elected VPF. She defeated Nina Thomas, a sophomore double-majoring in political science and economics, by 545 votes.



“I can not express how excited I am to have been elected as the 2026-2027 Vice President For Finance,” Denegri wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream. “I’m grateful to all the students who supported my campaign, contributed to the conversations of change, and connected with my vision for next year’s VPF office.”



The race for vice president of student success saw August Rey, a sophomore majoring in political science, defeat their opponent Emily Landis, chair of SA Congress’s Student Life and Academics Committee and a sophomore majoring in political science, 1376-864.



“I am so grateful to the students and clubs who trusted me enough to put their names behind mine,” Rey wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream. “That is not something I take lightly, and I want to do right by you. I made a lot of big promises during this campaign season, and a lot of people were rightfully skeptical. I ran on bold policy that sounds too good to be true. I want to work overtime to come through on those promises and earn the trust of the student body. A candidate is worth only as much as their word and I plan on keeping mine.”



Anna Drangel, secretary of Powerful United Ladies Striving to Elevate and a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and sociology, is expected to become the next vice president for multicultural affairs, defeating Farhat Naimey, the executive assistant to the SA EVP and a junior majoring in environmental studies. Drangel won 1,673 votes, while Naimey earned 380 votes.



Two candidates ran unopposed in this year’s election. Halina de Jong-Lambert, a junior majoring in economics, earned 1758 votes in the race for vice president of programming. Meanwhile, Irene Cui, a junior majoring in economics, received 2068 votes to be reelected for another term as Binghamton University Council Representative.



“I am overjoyed and absolutely honored to be elected as Vice President for Programming!” de Jong-Lambert said in a statement to Pipe Dream. “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me, I am so excited for the year ahead!”



Along with the SA elections, students voted on whether to raise the Student Activities fee. Currently at $105 for full-time students, a referendum asked students if they supported the fee as mandatory and whether to raise it to $115. The SA Executive Board argued that raising the fee was necessary to keep the SA financially stable and ensure that student organizations receive funding and critical services like Off Campus College Transport, Harpur’s Ferry and ESCAPE bus service will continue to run.



The measure to raise the Student Activities fee ultimately passed.



Election results will be certified by the Elections and Judiciary Committee on April 7.



This is a developing story and will be updated.