Chinemerem Emenogu Close

Chinemerem (Mira) Emenogu, a junior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, is one of three candidates on the ballot for Binghamton University’s Student Association president, the office that chairs the organization’s E-Board and serves as its primary representative. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

1) Why are you running for this SA position?

My name is Mira Emenogu and I am running to do everything I can to improve campus life for my fellow students. Advocacy has always been central to who I am. I assisted with the installation of the $10 Plan B vending machine below Glenn G. Bartle Library, and that experience showed me the impact of student-driven change. I want to be in a position where I can advocate on a larger scale and create meaningful, lasting improvements across campus. I am deeply passionate about helping others and ensuring students feel supported and heard.

2) Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I currently work as a fellow with the New York Birth Control Access Project, where I actively lobby for legislation that expands access to reproductive healthcare. On campus, I serve as a student support assistant in Mountainview College and as vice president of Undivided. Outside of my professional commitments, I am a singer and perform at campus events and banquets. I also am a huge foodie and enjoy exploring new restaurants. In the future, I hope to become a cybersecurity lawyer as it combines my love for tech and law.

3) Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform is centered around four key pillars: presidential accessibility and visibility, including hosting biweekly tabling in the Union to remain approachable and directly connected to students; OCCT improvements, such as enhancing bus reliability and implementing a more effective feedback system; administrative collaboration, by bridging student concerns with realistic administrative solutions to ensure meaningful progress; and student health and wellness, including increasing diversity within the University Counseling Center and ensuring the consistent upkeep of our contraceptive vending machines in Bartle Library. Through these initiatives, I aim to improve campus life and stay connected to my fellow students.

4) How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

As vice president of an SA organization, I view the SA from a student leader’s perspective and recognize the gap that exists between students and the SA. I have experienced the challenges of leading an organization and understand the frustrations students face, which allows me to advocate more effectively for their needs. My involvement across campus, interning for various organizations has also given me strong connections and an ear to student concerns. In addition, my work with the New York Birth Control Access Project has prepared me to handle high pressure situations and engage with policymakers at the state level. Through managing meetings with legislators and advocating for impactful policies, I have developed the skills to serve as a strong bridge between the student body and administration.

5) What is your favorite memory from your time at Binghamton?

My favorite memory is my first Black Solidarity Day with the Black Student Union my freshman year. The panel was so inspiring and thought-provoking. My particular favorite part was the march that followed. It was one of the last warm days in Binghamton and the energy was unforgettable. We all held flags honoring victims of police brutality and we chanted in rhythm with the drums beating. It was my first protest and it made me fall in love with the organization. That experience led me to intern with BSU and the following year, I had the honor of singing the Black National Anthem at the event.