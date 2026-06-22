Mark your calendar with these important semester events, such as programs for move in, downtown festivals and Homecoming.

Taken by Emzie Zalaznick / Photo Editor As the fall semester progresses, don’t forget these important dates. Close

As you get ready to start your Binghamton University experience, be sure to mark down these important events and dates in your calendar. From welcome activities to campus and community events, there’s lots to look forward to this year.

New Student Move-in and Welcome Program (Aug. 14 – Aug. 15)

Welcome to BU! As you move into your dorms, this is an important time to get familiar with campus, get to know your community assistants and student support assistants and mingle with your fellow classmates. There will be lots of welcome events held throughout the week to introduce you to the University, which are great for meeting new people.

Classes Begin (Aug. 18)

Classes begin on Tuesday, Aug. 18. You will meet your professors and teaching assistants throughout the first week. Make sure you know your schedule and map out where your classes will be. Once you receive them, look through the syllabus for each class — this will tell you your professor’s teaching policies, schedule and when assignments will be due.

UFEST (Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

UFEST is the largest student organization fair on campus, where you can get to know over 250 student organizations, Binghamton University’s fraternities and sororities and recreational sports and athletic programs. There will also be local vendors from the Binghamton and Vestal areas as well as giveaways and inflatables. Located on the Peace Quad, this is a great place to learn how you can get involved on campus.

Add/Drop Deadline (Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m.)

Students can make easy schedule changes before the class add/drop deadline on Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. After the deadline, making changes to your class schedule may require a petition and could result in a withdrawal shown on your transcript. If you feel that a class is too challenging or does not interest you, make the necessary changes to your schedule before the deadline using the scheduling portal accessed through BU Brain.

LUMA Projection Arts Festival (Sep. 11 – Sept. 12 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.)

Every year, Downtown Binghamton is transformed into an open-air art gallery with light installations on buildings created with projection mapping and 3D animation. A sight to see, this community festival showcases internationally acclaimed artists and emerging creatives. Take a stroll and enjoy the shows and interactive pieces. Don’t forget to stop by some of the street vendors, too.

Homecoming (Oct. 2 – Oct. 4)

Homecoming weekend is an opportunity for BU students and alumni to gather and connect at events held on and off-campus. This year, there will be celebrations for Binghamton University’s 80th anniversary and anniversaries for university organizations like Pipe Dream, WHRW, the Multicultural Resource Center, the College of Community and Public Affairs and the Q Center.

Restaurant Week (TBD)

Held biannually, Restaurant Week is an opportunity for students to explore the eateries of Binghamton at an affordable price. Participating restaurants create fixed-price, three-course menus for lunch and dinner. Over 20 local restaurants participate in the event sponsored by eatBING, Inc., with popular spots including Lost Dog Cafe and 205 Dry.

Final Exams (Dec. 10 – Dec. 11, Dec. 14 – Dec. 16)

Once classes finish, you’ll have reading days on Dec. 9, 12 and 13 to help you prepare for final examinations. Test locations, dates and times are released during the semester, so keep an eye out so you know where to go on test day. Give yourself plenty of time to study course material and attend any review sessions that your professor might hold. The Glen G. Bartle Library is open 24 hours during this week — be sure to book study spaces in the library early. There are also de-stress events listed on the Stress-Free Bing calendar.