There's something for students of all passions and interests within the University's array of student organizations.

Taken by Emzie Zalaznick/Photo Editor There's something for students of all passions and interests within the University's array of student organizations. Close

For many students, college is a chance to explore interests outside of academics. Whether it’s finding a new hobby or continuing an old passion, there are over 450 clubs and organizations offered at Binghamton University for students to participate in.

Clubs at BU offer participation in a wide range of sports, outdoor adventures, politics, cultural organizations, charity work, performance groups and academics. Whatever your passion is, there is likely a group of students who share similar interests.

Club sports

Those interested in sports and fitness can join any of the over 40 club sports on campus, from baseball and soccer to rowing and Shotokan karate. The intensity of these club sports varies from sport to sport and allows students to choose their level of involvement. Many of these teams, like soccer and lacrosse, compete against teams from other colleges and can be highly competitive. Others, like slowpitch softball, are more relaxed and offer students a chance to try something fun and new.

Arts and music

BU has a plethora of clubs for those wanting to partake in the arts, including several a cappella groups. They vary in the kinds of music they perform, with some like The Binghamtonics performing a wide range of music and others, like The Rhythm Method, performing songs centered around the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. These groups, as well as BU’s improv comedy group, the Pappy Parker Players, hold shows each semester.

BU also has numerous dance groups representing different styles and genres. These groups include the Binghamton Ballroom Dance Association, which has a club for casual dancers and learners and a competitive team,

and Black Dance Repertoire, a multiracial and ethnic dance group that champions dance in all forms. If drama and film are more your style, check out clubs like the Hinman Production Company and the Film and Production Society.

Pre-professional clubs

Binghamton University also offers many opportunities for students to immerse themselves in their field of choice. With competition teams and clubs that align with certain career goals, each of these organizations has a unique feel and is a great way to connect with like-minded peers. Among these groups are the Charles Drew Minority Pre-Health Society, the Finance Society, the Pre-Law Education Organization and the Pre-Pharmacy Association.

Multicultural organizations

BU also has many multicultural organizations that host events and weekly meetings on campus. These clubs include the Asian Student Union, the Black Student Union, he BU Association of Mixed Students, the Caribbean Student Association and the Latin American Student Union. Other students looking to find solidarity in their future field of work can join cultural pre-professional societies, including the National Society of Black Engineers, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and the Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association.

Greek life

BU has 41 recognized fraternities and sororities, chartered under seven different councils. These organizations have a variety of missions, with some focusing on philanthropy and pre-professional pursuits and others celebrating cultural identity.