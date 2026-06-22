You'll encounter many new faces in college. These are some of the most important people to know on campus.

Our campus community is full of faculty and students who work hard each day to keep Binghamton University running. While every Bearcat brings something unique to campus, here are some important people to familiarize yourself with before classes begin in the fall.

University President Anne D’Alleva

President Anne D’Alleva assumed her role as BU’s president in November 2025, succeeding former president Harvey Stenger. Before becoming part of BU’s administration, D’Alleva was the University of Connecticut’s first female provost and also served there as the executive vice president for academic affairs.

Since entering office, D’Alleva secured a $30 million grant, the largest in University history, from a BU alumnus as well as a $25 million capital investment from Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature to establish the nation’s first independent AI research center at a public university. She also led a listening tour in her early days as president to learn about the BU community. D’Alleva can be contacted through her BU email address at president@binghamton.edu or by phone at (607) 777-2131.

Student Association President Chinemerem (Mira) Emenogu

Mira Emenogu, a rising senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, is the current president of the Student Association. Emenogu is a fellow with the New York Birth Control Access Project and assisted with the installation of $10 Plan B vending machines in the basement of Bartle Library. As president, her goals are presidential accessibility, improving the OCCT system and prioritizing students’ mental and reproductive health. Emenogu can be reached at president@binghamtonsa.org.

Director for Student Transition and Success Jeremy Toulon

The Office for Student Transition and Success provides a variety of programs and resources to assist students with their personal and professional development as they transition to BU. Toulon can be reached at jtoulon1@binghamton.edu or by phone at (607) 777-5007.

Student Association Vice President for Student Success August Rey

The role of the VPSS office is to advocate for students’ academic and personal growth and general well-being. Through several SA programs, including Conduct Advocates, Title IX Peer Advisors programs and the Accessibility Liaison, the office aims to provide institutional support for students to feel and perform their best. August Rey, a rising junior majoring in political science, will be leading the office during the 2026-27 academic year, with the aim of improving the accessibility and affordability of student life on campus. They can be reached at vpss@binghamtonsa.org.

Director of Health and Counseling Chris Downey

Chris Downey oversees the physical and emotional health resources at BU as the director of Decker Student Health Services Center and the University Counseling Center. DSHSC provides resources for students’ medical needs, including illness and injury treatment, immunizations and laboratory services. The UCC provides resources for in-person or telehealth counseling. Downey has worked at BU since 2015, serving in different roles in the athletics and medical departments. He can be reached at cdowney@binghamton.edu.

Director of Residential Life and Housing Casey Wall

Casey Wall has worked in the Residential Life office at the University for almost two decades and has been the director of residential life and housing since 2021. She oversees the six living communities at BU: College-in-the-Woods, Dickinson Community, Hinman College, Mountainview College, Newing College and the Apartments Community. Wall can be contacted at cwall@binghamton.edu and (607) 777-2322.

Q Center Associate Director Nick Martin

The Q Center provides a safe space for students of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions. The Q Center hosts events to educate and promote inclusion within the campus environment, and hosts programs like the Active Advocacy program and Gender Bender closet, which provides students with access to gender-affirming clothing. Martin can be reached at martinn@binghamton.edu.