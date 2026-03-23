Shlok Dharia Close

Shlok Daria, a sophomore double-majoring in computer science and mathematics, is one of two candidates on the ballot for executive vice president, which oversees all nonfinancial administrative duties related to Binghamton University’s Student Association-chartered organizations and oversees the management of the B-Engaged platform. His responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

1) Why are you running for this SA position?

I am running for this position because I am currently within various organizations on campus and have seen many of the issues they have faced. I want to use my knowledge on the issues to address them as well as be someone approachable for the students to be able to see help from.

2) Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I am currently cultural chair for the Thai Student Organization, fundraising chair for Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers and director of community relations for the Student Association. In my free time I enjoy running, hanging out with my friends, watching shows and training Muay Thai.

3) Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform consists of trying to have open communication between the Students/Organizations and the Student Association and having available resources. Helping new organizations through the chartering process as well as providing more resources. Support organizations in growing their attendance through various means such as expanding Club Carnival and helping them collaborate with each other. Ensuring that the necessary storage space is allocated among the organizations that need it. I hope to accomplish addressing many of the issues that organizations face as well as making it easier for them to be able to run.

4) How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

Being on two E-Boards, I have had many of my own experience of what its like being on an organization, including the good moments and the bad. Also my experience as director of community relations has allowed me to see various other E-Boards issues outside of my own. Given all of this, I am aware of the many everyday and big issues that organizations face in order to run themselves and their events. Especially being an event coordinator and planning large and small scale events, I know how difficult it can be to get your rooms booked, setting up things, working with the union and have the support of the SA to be able to run things smoothly.

5) What is your favorite memory from your time at Binghamton?

One of my favorite moments was running Songkran for the Thai Student Organization in my freshman year. Songkran is the Thai New Years and its a water festival to cleanse yourself while going into the new year. The events was really fun, as we had a variety of activities going around the Peace Quad.