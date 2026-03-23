Josephine Janas Close

Josephine Janas, the current chair of the Binghamton University Student Association’s Financial Committee and a sophomore majoring in global public health, is running for executive vice president, an office that oversees all nonfinancial administrative matters for chartered organizations and is the primary liaison for student organization use of the B-Engaged platform. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

1) Why are you running for this SA position?

I’ve been involved in the Student Association since my freshman year, and that experience has only deepened my passion for supporting my fellow students. I’m running for executive vice president because I’m genuinely inspired by the club leaders I get to interact with every day. I want to channel that inspiration into real change within the EVP’s office, building an environment where student organizations feel supported and set up to thrive.

2) Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

My name is Josie Janas, and I’m a sophomore majoring in global public health. I work as a lifeguard and swim instructor for Campus Recreation, where I get to work with some of our University’s youngest students — the four-year-olds in preschool swim lessons. Outside of work, I enjoy working out, going for walks and listening to music. After college, I plan to pursue a Master’s in Public Health and work in health care administration.

3) Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform is centered on making the EVP’s office the most welcoming place on campus, built around three core initiatives.

Taking the office beyond its physical walls — I’ll adopt the model used by the current president’s office, having myself or a staff member attend weekly general body meetings of student organizations. Meeting organizations where they already are will help us build stronger relationships and provide more meaningful, accessible support.

Expanding communication and transparency — I’ll send a biweekly newsletter covering important deadlines, policy updates and upcoming events so that every student leader feels informed and prepared.

Furthering support for organizations — beyond day-to-day operations, I want to support organizations’ internal dynamics, too. I’ll introduce conflict resolution training at the Fall Leadership Conference and establish accessible resources for Executive Boards navigating interpersonal challenges — because stronger teams build stronger organizations.

4) How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

For the past three summers, I’ve worked as a counselor at Lourdes Camp in Skaneateles, New York. While it may not seem like an obvious qualification for EVP, the camp instills its values through what we call the “Letters of Lourdes” — Love, Openness, Understanding, Respect, Devotion, Enthusiasm and Service. Having to embody those principles every waking moment of the day shaped my work ethic and how I would hope to serve as EVP.

As a Congress Representative for Dickinson [Community], I served as a member of the Internal Affairs committee, which gave me firsthand insight into this crucial middle step of the chartering process. I also served as a member and am currently chair of the Finance Committee, through which I have met with hundreds of organizations to hear both mid-year discretionary and budget requests. These roles have given me a strong understanding of the inner workings of the Student Association and the needs of our 200+ chartered organizations.

5) What is your favorite memory from your time at Binghamton?

Last spring, I got to wear the Baxter costume to help the specialized committee on select issues film a video about mental health resources. The footage was unfortunately lost, but getting to wear the costume was a huge bucket list moment for me, especially coming from a high school without a mascot. Fun fact: I actually applied to be Baxter through Athletics my first semester, but I am unfortunately technically one inch too short for the costume.