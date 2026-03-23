Irene Cui Close

Irene Cui, the current Binghamton University Council representative and a junior majoring in economics, is running unopposed for another term. Her responses to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire have been lightly edited for clarity.

1) Why are you running for this SA position?

I am running for this position because I believe that students deserve to have someone who is able to stand up for their voices to the administration. I believe that a true greater Binghamton comes from a strong community where students feel empowered to speak up and advocate for one another. I want to help build that environment by ensuring student concerns are brought up to the administration and taken seriously and working to create opportunities for collaboration and mutual support across campus but also the greater community.

2) Tell us a bit about yourself. Are you a part of any clubs? Any hobbies or career plans for the future?

I’m currently a program assistant in the Speaking Center, where I help students build communication skills. I was previously involved in Speech and Debate as a competitor and treasurer. On campus, I’ve served in the Student Association as a congressional representative, director of community relations in the president’s cabinet and parliamentarian.

Outside of school, I enjoy reading (mostly political and critical theory), collecting rubber ducks and trying foods from different cultures. After graduation, I plan to pursue a career in foreign service as a diplomat.

3) Please succinctly describe your platform and what you hope to accomplish through it.

My platform is centered on strengthening the connection between campus and the broader community. That means not just bringing students into the community, but also bringing the community into the student experience through partnerships with local organizations and grants for students who participate in community engagement.

I also plan to continue my current mentorship initiative by creating a program that connects underclassmen with upperclassmen, making the transition from high school to college smoother and helping students find community early on. This also creates opportunities for upperclassmen, especially those in smaller organizations, to connect with and grow their organization.

Alongside this, I want to improve communication by continuing to hold regular meetings with student organizations so students feel heard and stay informed. Overall, my goal is to ensure student voices directly shape decisions through representation that is active, accessible and results driven.

4) How does your background influence what you are able to offer the campus community?

As a first generation student who had to learn English as my third language, my background has given me a strong understanding of the challenges many students face when navigating unfamiliar systems and finding a sense of belonging. It shapes how I approach leadership with empathy and a focus on making resources more accessible.

As the current BU Council Representative, I’ve gained experience advocating for students and navigating university level conversations, allowing me to effectively bring student concerns forward and work toward real solutions. Combined with my broader involvement on campus, I offer both lived experience and proven leadership.

Most importantly, my background drives my commitment to giving back to the Binghamton community that has supported and shaped me by ensuring all students feel represented and supported.

5) What is your favorite memory from your time at Binghamton?

One of my favorite memories was traveling to a debate tournament at Wake Forest University and stumbling across a rubber duck claw machine at a convention. That moment ended up starting my rubber duck collection, which has been a fun part of my time at Binghamton ever since!