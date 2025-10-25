Vacant since 2011, the site previously housed an organization that provided support and care for people with disabilities.

Located at 200 Court St., more than half of the units are set aside for homeless veterans and people with substance use disorder or severe mental illness.

On Oct. 8, new residents began moving into Confluence Court, a 111-unit apartment complex designed to support veterans, people with substance abuse disorders and low-income individuals. The building was renovated by Helio Health, a substance abuse and mental health recovery network, in collaboration with Christa Construction and Passero Associates, an architecture firm based in Rochester.



Formerly Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare, Helio Health is a nonprofit that provides housing, training and family support to individuals suffering from addiction or mental illness as part of a comprehensive treatment plan. In 2022, Helio Health acquired the main property at 200 Court St. and other adjacent parcels for around $2.2 million. The building has historically housed organizations that support people with disabilities. Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled Inc., which provided job assistance and medical care for people with disabilities, occupied the building from 1947 to 2011.



In a $44 million project, Helio Health and its partners redeveloped the space into a new affordable housing development to provide support and community to vulnerable populations. Housing Visions, a Neighborhood Preservation Company and Community Housing Development Organization, manages the complex.



During construction, the warehouse and office space were converted into 80 apartments and a new three-story building was built to house the remaining 31 units.



All units are set aside for individuals whose income falls at or below 60 percent of the area’s median income. Housing Visions plans for 60 units to be filled by homeless veterans and individuals with substance use disorders or severe mental illnesses. The Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, will choose 30 of these occupants.



Helio Health will provide support for tenants with substance use and mental health issues and Eagle Star Housing will offer support services to veterans.



“Helio Health will provide care management support to 30 individuals, collaborating with partners who share the belief in creating safe, affordable housing that fosters community connection,” wrote Kathleen Gaffney-Babb, president and CEO of Helio Health, in a statement to Pipe Dream.



The apartment’s funding came from a variety of federal and state programs and tax credits.

The project also drew funding from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan to build and protect 100,000 affordable homes statewide, with 10,000 of those homes offering support services for vulnerable populations.



“Creating and maintaining affordable, safe, secure homes for New York’s families, seniors, veterans, adults with special needs and individuals experiencing homelessness is a cornerstone of my administration and this year’s Budget builds on that commitment,” Hochul said in a 2022 press release.



With an open courtyard between the buildings, the complex was built in accordance with sustainability guidelines published by the New York State Homes and Community Renewal, which were drafted to achieve New York’s climate goals for current and future affordable housing projects. This includes at least a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and at least an 85 percent reduction by 2050 compared to the state’s 1990 carbon emission levels.



Mayor Jared Kraham praised Gov. Hochul and HCR for their continued commitment to supporting Binghamton’s most vulnerable populations.



“As a proud pro-housing community, Binghamton is committed to building housing of all kinds to meet the needs of our residents,” Kraham said. “This project has revitalized one of downtown’s largest vacant buildings and [created] safe, supportive housing for some of our most vulnerable residents, including homeless veterans. We’re grateful to Gov. Hochul and New York State Homes and Community Renewal for their continued partnership and support.”