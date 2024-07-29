Invited by Rep. Marc Molinaro, left, Rabbi Levi Slonim of Chabad at Binghamton called for the return of hostages held in Gaza as he spoke to the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

Invited as a guest chaplain by Rep. Marc Molinaro, Slonim called for the return of hostages held in Gaza and emphasized the importance of unity during unprecedented times.

One day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress, Rabbi Levi Slonim, the director of development at the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton, opened the U.S. House of Representatives in prayer.

Slonim was invited by Rep. Marc Molinaro, who represents Greater Binghamton in the House. During his opening prayer, Slonim called for the safe return of all hostages held in Gaza and proclaimed the importance of unity during difficult and unprecedented times. He asked that Congress be blessed so they could foster an environment of love under challenging circumstances and was introduced on the House floor by Molinaro and Speaker Mike Johnson.

“It was a true honor and privilege to have been invited to our nation’s capital to offer the opening prayer, as a representative of the 19th District of NY,” Slonim said in a press release. “In these trying times for our nation, it was humbling to have the opportunity to bring the Torah’s message of unity and purpose — illuminated by the Rebbe’s teachings — to the Congress, and by extension to the nation. My sincere appreciation to Congressman Molinaro for this unique invitation.”

Referencing the teachings of the Rebbe — Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, a global spiritual leader whose passing 30 years ago was commemorated earlier in the month — Slonim said individuals do not need to be driven apart by their differences, as they are all part of God’s creation.

Every legislative session has started with a prayer, dating back to 1774. While an official chaplain position was established in 1789, a member of Congress may request that the prayer be delivered by a local minister.

“Rabbi Slonim’s dedication to faith, education, and community service is an inspiration to us all,” Molinaro said. “I am honored to have him in DC to offer the opening prayer on behalf of Binghamton and all of Upstate New York.”

A Binghamton native, Slonim attended the Rabbinical College of Canada, earning his Rabbinic ordination from the Central Rabbinic Court of Chabad of Israel. He serves as co-director at Chabad Downtown with his wife, Hadasa. His parents, Rabbi Aaron and Rivkah Slonim, founded the local Chabad Center in 1985.

Michal Levine, the student president of Chabad and a rising senior majoring in Judaic studies, expressed pride in Slonim and the work she has been able to do alongside him.

“It is a tremendous honor to see him represent our school community in the House of Representatives, delivering the opening benediction,” Levine wrote. “His words provided much-needed comfort during these turbulent and stressful times, reflecting a sentiment that resonates deeply with me: despite our diverse backgrounds, we are all human and should treat each other with respect and we can all make a difference with acts of kindness.”

Throughout his career, which has taken him across the globe, Slonim has continued his parents’ local legacy, welcoming up to 1,500 students yearly at Chabad at Binghamton. He has implemented programs like the Jewish Greek Council and the Listen Up mental health fellowship and he has led more than 800 students to Israel on birthright trips.

Netanyahu addressed Congress on Wednesday, an appearance that was boycotted by several legislators and sparked large protests outside the Capitol, with many denouncing the Israeli government’s role in Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. The prime minister reiterated the longstanding alliance between the United States and Israel, marking his first time abroad since the war began.

“As I stood there offering the prayer, at that very same podium where PM Netanyahu stood just hours before addressing the nation, I felt — and knew — that I was representing each and every one of you; my dear friends of this special community, the extended Binghamton family,” Slonim wrote in an email.