As college students enter a period of emerging adulthood, they can face difficult mental, social and academic stressors. At times, these challenges can make young people more susceptible to using harmful substances as a coping mechanism. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, here is a list of campus and community resources that provide a range of treatment options, from counseling to emergency services.

Harpur’s Ferry

Harpur’s Ferry is a free, student-run emergency care service for faculty, students, staff and visitors on and off campus at Binghamton University, available year-round at all times of the day. All volunteers are bound to patient privacy under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and Harpur’s Ferry boasts advanced life-support capabilities, including intubation and advanced cardiac life support.

Harpur’s Ferry’s emergency number is (607) 777-3333, and its services can be requested when calling 911. For nonemergency calls, the station number is (607) 777-3399.

Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Office

Located in Academic B 202, the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs office aims to help students make informed, healthy choices regarding substance use. They offer a wide variety of services, from interventions with trained professionals to peer-to-peer engagement and drug-testing strips, available online. They can be reached on weekdays at (607) 777-3088 and by email at aodstaff@binghamton.edu.

The Consultation, Advocacy, Referral and Education team

Run by a group of licensed social workers, the CARE team helps students overcome difficult situations by sharing information, teaching practical strategies and connecting them with mental health resources. The team supports undergraduate and graduate students through case management services and assists with finding appropriate resources for each student’s care plan.

The CARE Team is open every weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the fall and spring semesters. Its office is located at University Union West 207. You can contact the office at (607) 777-2804 and by email at dos@binghamton.edu.

The University Counseling Center

For students looking for counseling, UCC provides free clinical and referral services. Located in Old O’Connor 264, it offers both in-person and telehealth options. You can call (607) 777-2772 to set up an appointment. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the academic year. If necessary, the UCC offers urgent same-day services.

The Addiction Center of Broome County

The Addiction Center of Broome County offers a wide array of services for individuals suffering from substance abuse, including psychiatric evaluations and long-term care options like outpatient rehabilitation and treatment for children and adolescents. The center also offers educational resources like training for Narcan administration and suicide alertness.

The center’s office is located at 30 W State St. on the second floor. Staff can be reached at (607) 723-7308, and the office is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Campus Recovery Support Group

An on-campus peer support system providing support to students in recovery from substance use, the Campus Recovery Support Group was established in spring 2021 by the University Counseling Center and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Office.

The group holds weekly, confidential meetings led by peer mentors for both undergraduate and graduate students. They also maintain a relaxation and study space in Academic B 211. To learn more about the peer support group or to become a peer mentor, contact busober@binghamton.edu.

UHS Addiction Medicine Department

Offering “patient-centered, compassionate care for people with substance use disorders,” the UHS Addiction Medicine Department is the largest provider of opioid use disorder medications in the Southern Tier. It provides medications for opioid or alcohol use and overdose prevention training, and the staff consists of board-certified physicians specializing in addiction medicine, alcohol and substance abuse counselors, nurses and social workers, among others.

If you are seeking inpatient or outpatient substance use disorder treatment, you can go to their walk-in program at 10 Mitchell Ave., open from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. They can be reached at (607) 762-3288 for any questions or inquiries.

The UHS Addiction Crisis Line also provides 24/7 support, resources and next-step advice for sobriety, with connections to formal evaluations and inpatient or outpatient treatments. Its line is staffed by trained nurses, social workers and counselors and can be called at (607) 762-2257.