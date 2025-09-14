Grace Hall will be located between College-in-the-Woods and the rest of Mountainview College.

Grace Hall, located between College-In-The-Woods and the rest of Mountainview College, will feature suite-style dormitories, single rooms and ADA-accessible living spaces.

The University has begun construction on a new 350-bed residence hall to be located between College-in-the-Woods and Mountainview College.

Grace Hall, the newest addition to the Mountainview College living community, will feature suite-style dormitories, 12 single-bed suites and several ADA accessible rooms. Construction is expected to finish in June 2027, with students moving into the building that fall. Once complete, the residence hall will be the first newly constructed one on campus since 2013, according to Casey Wall, the director of residential life and housing.

The demand for new housing is growing amid an unprecedented increase in students applying to Binghamton University. The fall 2025 admissions cycle saw a record-breaking 74,725 submitted applications, a 15.5 percent increase from last year

The building’s completion will grow the University’s residential capacity to over 8,000 beds.

“The demand for on-campus housing continues to be high, while continuing to renovate existing residence halls remains a priority for the university,” wrote Wall. “Residential Life along with many other campus partners including Facilities Management are involved in this project.”

Newman Architects is working in partnership with KBE Building Corporation to design and build the new space. Newman Architects leads several commercial and residential projects and has previously done work at other institutions of higher education like Yale University and the University of Connecticut.

According to plans laid out by Newman Architects, the residence hall will be an L-shaped building with the main entrance at the inner corner. The building will use red and gray bricks in a similar style to other Mountainview buildings and will have unique design features “to express evolution over time and respond to its setting.” It will also be carefully constructed to cause minimal damage to its natural surroundings.

Looking to meet sustainability goals, Grace Hall will be fully electric and be equipped with a bike room to encourage students to lower their personal carbon footprint.

“With a deep respect for the ecological integrity of the site, adjacent to the forested campus edge, our design prioritizes conservation and an appreciation for nature,” Newman Architects states on its website. “By strategically positioning the building to the north, we are able to minimize disruption to the existing trees and preserve the site’s natural character.”

Parts of the forest between Marcy Hall in Mountainview and Oneida Hall in College-in-the-Woods will be cut down for the project.

The hall will be built on particularly hilly terrain, presenting an extra challenge in ensuring that the building is fully ADA compliant. To address this issue, accessible pathways will connect to the building and also allow students in Mountainview College to access the rest of campus, Wall said in a BingUNews article.

With the expanded beds, building the new residence hall will enable Hinman College’s existing residence halls to be renovated at a later date.

The University recently broke ground on other projects over the summer. Oneida Hall, which housed first-year students in College-in-the-Woods, was shut down for renovation to remove asbestos and install new flooring, ceilings and bathrooms. Renovations to the East Gym and construction at the Chenango Room are ongoing.

“For mayors or governors, the presence of cranes would be a sign of success, meaning there is an opportunity to continue to invest in your community — and a university is no different,” said Brian Rose, vice president for student affairs, in a statement to BingUNews. “Construction is a demonstration that the university can continue to invest in itself, and to make the experience for our students, faculty and staff stronger.”