Both candidates running for mayor of Binghamton debated live last week on the radio, discussing topics from public safety to urban decay and renewal.

Hosted on Aug. 14 by Bob Joseph, the long-time anchor of WNBF’s “Binghamton Now” program, the debate saw incumbent Mayor Jared Kraham, a Republican, face off for the first time against Democrat Miles Burnett.

Kraham issued a statement last Monday calling on Burnett to commit to three live debates before early voting starts on Oct. 25. Later that day, Burnett released a statement agreeing to a debate with Kraham. Both candidates quickly agreed the following day to debate that Thursday morning.

Both candidates began with opening statements. Kraham introduced himself to listeners by saying he has “developed a meaningful and measurable track record delivering results” during his first term, focusing on his efforts in public safety and housing construction. He added that the “biggest choice” voters face is electing a “competent, experienced leader in this very tumultuous time that we see in Albany and in Washington.”

Burnett highlighted his experience as deputy chief of staff to State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04 and as executive director of a nonprofit organization that “focused on economic development and small business initiatives.” He said he entered the race to “build a better Binghamton for everyone.”

After opening statements were made, both candidates were asked about the city’s housing and homelessness crisis. Kraham pointed to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2024 designation of Binghamton as a “pro-housing” community [HYPERLINK: https://www.bupipedream.com/news/community/gov-hochul-designates-binghamton-johnson-city-as-pro-housing-communities/148013/] and recent housing construction as signs of progress.

Burnett said that “new vision” is needed to fight back against rising housing costs, adding that he believes the city itself has become “one of the worst landlords” in the area and that greater investment is needed toward building emergency shelters. Kraham countered by pointing out that several affordable housing developments are now under renovation, including the construction of 256 affordable units at the Town and Country Apartments in the city’s North Side neighborhood.

Turning to the state of abandoned buildings around Binghamton, Burnett said the city must hold vacant property owners accountable and invest more in “affordable, safe, permanent” housing for residents.

Kraham touted the prosecution of and later settlement with Isaac Anzaroot, who Kraham labeled as being “the most notorious slumlord probably in Binghamton’s history,” and the hiring of a city code prosecutor tasked with holding negligent landlords accountable. He also said the city must “ensure that we do not have encampments in public spaces,” citing safety and sanitation concerns.

After a commercial break, the debate resumed with a focus on public safety. Kraham said his campaign is supported by members of the Binghamton Police Department.

“This is the biggest area that there’s a difference between myself and my opponent in this race,” Kraham said. “I have been involved in public safety for the last 12 years of the city.”

Burnett said that he grew up around family members who were public servants and that more resources should be directed to first responders. He added that the police department continues to grapple with retention issues.

The debate turned to the city’s “blue bag” policy requiring residents to purchase and dispose of trash in city-issued blue plastic bags. Before the rule was implemented in 1991, property taxes were used to pay a fee for every ton of garbage dropped at the county landfill.

Burnett reiterated his longstanding pledge to replace the blue bag requirement with a more affordable option and look at different models adopted by other municipalities.

“It became clear to me that they are a weekly reminder to people of the status quo that we currently have in city government,” Burnett said of the blue bags.

Kraham said the current model is supported by a variety of community organizations and claimed that eliminating the program would increase garbage removal costs for families.

The final topic discussed was the future of the Binghamton Plaza shopping center. In 2024, a state court unanimously ruled in favor of the city’s effort to acquire the property through eminent domain.

On Aug. 6, Kraham announced that Binghamton would offer $1.55 million to Galesi Realty Corporation for the property. Under law, the owners will have 90 days to respond.

Burnett expressed concern that the city’s move was made without sufficient input from the community and the businesses that still operate in the plaza.

“My opponent again confirmed that he has no plan for Binghamton Plaza, vacant properties, housing, public safety, or our city,” Burnett said in a statement to Pipe Dream. “He doubled down on the status quo by reciting empty promises from rehashed press releases, that is when he wasn’t spewing baseless attacks.”

Kraham said the city plans to expand the neighboring Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park and promote new commercial development on the property. He ended the debate by saying he was the “only candidate qualified” to serve as mayor for a new term.

Both candidates agreed to a second live joint appearance on WNBF in October before early voting begins.