Keep these important events in mind as you plan out your college schedule.

Jot down these important dates in your calendar to make the most of the fall semester.

Orientation is just the first of many exciting events during your Binghamton University journey. Be sure to mark these key dates in your calendar to stay updated with what the upcoming semester has to offer.



New Student Move-In and Welcome Program (Aug. 15-16)



Welcome to Binghamton! New students move in on Aug. 15 and 16, and activities and welcome events will be held throughout the week to introduce new students to the University. This is a great time to get out there and meet new people. Introduce yourself to the people on your floor, or mingle as you try out all the dining halls.



You’ll meet your community assistants and student support assistants during this time. Get to know them too — they are a great resource and will live on your floors all year!



First Day of Classes (Aug. 19)



Classes begin Aug. 19. It’s a good idea to locate where each class will be held beforehand so you are not lost when the day comes. Getting there on time, sitting in a spot that helps you focus and introducing yourself to the professor after class can help set the tone for a productive semester. Be sure to read the class syllabus — it contains important resources and key information that will help you succeed academically.



UFEST (Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)



Hundreds of student organizations, food and freebies are found all over the Peace Quad, which hosts the annual UFEST. Looking for a club to join? UFEST is a chance to explore the hundreds of student organizations at the University and sign up for any that pique your interest. Recreational sports, athletics, Greek life and campus wellness also table. The start of the semester is a good time to explore new interests or pursue old ones, and UFEST is a great starting point for seeing what BU has to offer.



Add/Drop Deadline (Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m.)



Schedule changes are easy to make before the add/drop deadline on Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m. After the deadline, any changes to your class schedule may require a petition and could result in a withdrawal shown on your transcript.



If you feel that a class is too challenging, not difficult enough or just not interesting, take action before the deadline. Classes can be added, dropped or switched through the portal on BU Brain.



Homecoming (Sept. 26-28)



Homecoming has events for Bearcats of all graduating classes. Over Homecoming Weekend, alumni and current students can bond and network at events on and off campus. The Binghamton Block Party will return this year, as well as the Black Student Union fashion show, Fall Festival and TIER Talks.



Fall Concert (TBD)



Students flock to the Events Center for the Fall Concert, one of two yearly concerts organized by the Student Association Programming Board. Some recent fall concerts have featured performances from NLE Choppa and Yung Gravy. Tickets are discounted for current students, offering a chance to experience popular artists at affordable prices.



Restaurant Week (Oct. 14-23)



Explore the culinary scene in Binghamton during Restaurant Week, where participating restaurants all over the city have fixed prices on three-course lunch and dinner menus. Try tasty dishes from a variety of places while exploring the local area. Popular spots with Restaurant Week deals have included Lost Dog Cafe and Craft. Menus can be found on eatbing.com.



Finals Week (Dec. 8-12)



Get ready for finals week by giving yourself time to review course material. Many professors hold review sessions in the weeks leading up to exams — be sure to attend and ask questions on material you don’t fully understand. Test locations are released during the semester and are usually not in the same room as the class.



The Glenn G. Bartle Library is open 24 hours during finals week to accommodate all study schedules. De-stress events like therapy dog visits are held throughout the week to help students refocus and decompress.