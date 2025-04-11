The day was established in 1978 in honor of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Provided by Levi Slonim Leaders from across the community gathered at City Hall to proclaim the day. Close

Local leaders and officials proclaimed April 9 as “Education and Sharing Day” on Monday to commemorate the 123rd anniversary of the birth of the most influential rabbi in modern history, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe. They gathered at Binghamton City Hall to proclaim the day, celebrated four days before Passover begins, throughout the 19th Congressional District and the 51st and 52nd Senate Districts.

Local officials that issued proclamations included County Executive Jason Garnar ‘99, Mayor Jared Kraham, County Sheriff Fred Akshar, Rep. Josh Riley, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo MA ‘84, State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04, State Sen. Peter Oberacker, Vestal Supervisor Maria Sexton, University President Harvey Stenger and a representative of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“The point is to think of education not just in terms of ‘what’s going to get me the best degree’ and ‘what is going to get me the most money,’ but ‘how am I contributing to society in the best way that I can contribute to society?’” said Rabbi Levi Slonim, the director of development at the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton and co-director of Chabad Downtown. “And I think there’s something very special about seeing that coming from our leaders.”

He added that leaders tend to unite during times of crisis or to celebrate positive achievements like grants or housing projects and that it is rare to see leaders take their time to come together to “promote doing acts of kindness and thinking about the greater good,” he said.

The day was first proclaimed by a U.S. president on April 18, 1978 by Jimmy Carter, celebrating the Rebbe, who was the only rabbi to receive the Congressional Gold Medal and to have an American national day declared in his honor.

Slonim told Pipe Dream that the Rebbe was responsible for establishing Chabad at Binghamton and others all over the world. More than 6,000 Chabad-Lubavitch institutions exist in several countries, and according to Chabad at Binghamton’s website, have programs geared not just toward the Jewish community but to people across diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds.

“The Rebbe taught that education, in general, should not be limited to the acquisition of knowledge and preparation for a career, rather the educational system must pay more attention, indeed the main attention, to the building of character, with emphasis on moral and ethical values,” a press release reads.

In a letter addressed to members of the campus community, Stenger said that since 1978, local government, colleges, universities and schools throughout the nation have taken time annually to “reflect on our commitment to learning and ensuring that all people have access to a quality education.”

He added that these core ideas are woven into the University’s culture, citing BU’s mission of supporting values like scholarship, international perspectives and community engagement. The Road Map strategic plan, which he said “guides and shapes institutional decision-making and initiatives,” historically prioritizes inclusivity and student success.

“Binghamton University strives to help prepare its students for careers and graduate school as they navigate their coursework,” Stenger wrote. “At the same time, the University wants its students to develop as engaged citizens who will be good neighbors. Binghamton graduates are people who have developed skills as scholars and people who believe in the value of service, kindness and understanding.”

Slonim spoke about how the Rebbe turned his birthday, a time most people spend celebrating their accomplishments with those closest to them, into a national event dedicated to encouraging others from around the world to do good. He said for the Rebbe, his birthday was not about him but about inspiring and uplifting others.

The Rebbe was also known for “loving and accepting everyone for who they are, not for what they did or didn’t do,” Slonim said.

“Inspired by the teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, who emphasized that education should not only impart knowledge but also shape moral character and strengthen society, we recognize the importance of instilling values of kindness, wisdom, and love in our young people,” Webb wrote to Pipe Dream.

“As we celebrate the 123rd anniversary of the Rebbe’s birth and the 75th anniversary of his leadership of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, we commit to nurturing a generation that will lead with purpose, integrity, and compassion,” she finished.