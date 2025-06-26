BU offers a variety of resources to help students navigate academic, health and other personal challenges.

Pipe Dream Archives Students looking for technical assistance can contact Information Technology Services, located in the Technology Hub near the University Union. Close

Making the transition to college can be challenging, so Binghamton University offers a number of resources to support the success and well-being of new and returning students. Familiarize yourself with these resources before the semester begins so you know where to go if you need additional support.



Academic Resources — Transitioning to college-level coursework can be challenging. The University offers several resources to help you excel in your coursework and have a fulfilling academic career.



Information Technology Services



Much of our work today is digital, but technology can present obstacles to completing schoolwork. The ITS Help Desk can assist students with all technology support needs. You can review their webpage’s resources for answers to common questions on printing, Wi-Fi, two-factor authentication and more, or you can submit a Help Desk Ticket for more personalized assistance.



During the fall and spring semesters, the Help Desk is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Professional and Peer Success Coaching



If you need one-on-one support to create a feasible plan for academic success, you can make appointments with success coaches. Available throughout your academic career at BU, success coaches can help devise study strategies, manage your time and break down tasks so you can meet all of your goals.



University Tutoring Services



University Tutorial Services provides free support for all students, offering peer-led group and one-on-one tutoring sessions. UTS tutoring can be utilized on a weekly basis and students are encouraged to sign up through B-Successful.



The University Downtown Center in UDC 124C also provides writing tutoring, and multilingual students can schedule an appointment with the English Language Institute. Artificial intelligence learning tools are also available.



Binghamton University Libraries



Whether you are conducting research for a class or a personal project, library staff can help you locate materials on all subjects. Consult the libraries’ “Subject Guides” or the “How to Do Library Research” guide at your leisure, or set up a one-on-one appointment with a subject librarian for further assistance.



Digital Scholarship Center



Many professors have incorporated creative projects into their classes, but it can be challenging to make your ideas a reality. The Digital Scholarship Center, a recently renovated area on the third floor of the Glenn G. Bartle Library, can provide you with resources for creative academic endeavors, including recording equipment, software for data analysis and visualization and access to experts who can help with digital projects. You can reach out for an in-person or virtual consultation.



The Speaking Center



You will likely take classes during your academic career that require public speaking, which can create anxiety if you lack experience. The Speaking Center takes a peer-led approach and assists students looking to strengthen their oral presentation skills. Whether you are a beginner or a more experienced public speaker, the staff is equipped to help you plan and prepare for your class presentation or other speaking engagement. The center is located at the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center Student Success Center, Rooms 101A/B.



The Writing Center



If you ever struggled with narrowing down a paper topic, forming a thesis statement, finding sources or using proper academic citation styles, you are not alone. Tutors at the Writing Center, located in Library North 2411, are available by appointment Monday through Friday.



Transfer Student Success



If you are a new or returning transfer student, the Transfer Mentor Program can help you acclimate and adjust to life on campus. Lean on your assigned mentor for tips and advice on how to navigate college and make the most of your life here as a Bearcat. You can also stop by the College-in-the-Woods Library, Room 204, with questions or just to chat with transfer mentors.



Services for Students with Disabilities



Students with a diagnosed disability can request accommodations for their classes through the SSD by uploading documentation and completing a self-disclosure form. One-on-one assistance is also available for students needing support with their time management, organization, social interactions and daily living skills. To familiarize yourself with the campus and its resources before the fall semester begins, you can utilize the SSD Launch program.



Health Resources — Navigating physical and mental health challenges on your own can be daunting. Both student-run and professional services are available on campus to help you when you need it most.



Decker Student Health Services Center



The Decker Student Health Services Center offers enrolled BU students confidential care for acute illnesses and injuries, laboratory services, immunizations, psychiatric consultation and sexual wellness resources. Open on weekdays during the academic year, the center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. You can make appointments as needed by utilizing their patient portal.



Consultation, Advocacy, Referral and Education Team



Open every weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the semester, the Dean of Students’ CARE Team is available for students navigating personal issues and emergencies. A case manager will help you connect with resources to boost your well-being and ensure you feel supported in achieving your goals.



The University Counseling Center



Located at Old O’Connor 264, the Counseling Center offers individual and group counseling, same-day urgent counseling, consultations and referrals to other providers. Options for telehealth and in-person appointments are available. You can contact the center at (607) 777-2772.



The Psychological Clinic



Students seeking psychological assessment services to receive accommodations can contact the clinic at (607) 777-2103. The clinic offers individual and group therapeutic services to students on a sliding scale basis, with hours ranging from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays during the school year.



Support Empathy Empowerment Kindness

If you require after-hours mental health support, this non-emergency student-run helpline is run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and can be reached at (607) 777-4357. Services are available whenever classes are in session.

All students who answer calls have been trained by professionals at the University Counseling Center and the Career Development Centralized Internship Program through the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development.



Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center



VARCC provides confidential services to those who have experienced physical or emotional interpersonal harm, including sexual assault, domestic violence or stalking. Professional team members provide you with resources that you might need.



You can find a Safe Space on the third floor of Old Johnson, with hours of operation between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays or between 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can also make an appointment online or by calling (607) 777-3010.



Harpur’s Ferry



Available to provide free emergency medical services on campus, Harpur’s Ferry is a student-run nonprofit organization that runs 24/7 every day of the year. You can contact Harpur’s Ferry at (607) 777-3333 if you ever find yourself in a medical emergency.