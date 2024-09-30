An initiative from Gov. Kathy Hochul, ON-RAMP will provide advanced manufacturing companies with opportunities to apply for workforce development grants.

The program, ON-RAMP, will award $200 million in grants for job training and career development.

Working to establish close to $200 million in funding toward job training and career support in the advanced manufacturing sector, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new workforce development program, ON-RAMP.

ON-RAMP, which stands for One Network for Regional Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships, is designed for applications in upstate work development centers. Originally announced in the 2024 budget, the program unifies “industry, academia, social services, and community organizations” to foster skills training and provide New Yorkers with tools to advance their manufacturing careers.

“New York’s economic competitiveness is the result of our extraordinary workforce, striving every day to innovate, create and push the boundaries of what is possible,” Hochul said in a press release. “My ON-RAMP program marshals resources to our upstate communities to catalyze investments in manufacturing — and it’s already delivering for New Yorkers with tens of thousands of new jobs in the industries of the future coming right here to our state.”

Regions can apply through the Empire State Development website to be one of three additional ON-RAMP centers and receive grants for establishing business and implementation plans.

There are more than 150 semiconductor and supply chain companies across the state, employing over 34,000 New Yorkers. Companies like Micron, TTM Technologies, AMD, MenloMicro, Edwards Vacuum and GlobalFoundries have made significant investments, and chip companies have invested more than $112 billion in planned capital investments in New York surpassing any other state.

“The [ON-RAMP] program will create significant opportunities for students at Binghamton University and other educational institutions in the district,” wrote State Sen. Lea Webb, who represents Binghamton and the Southern Tier in Albany. “By fostering partnerships between schools like BU, SUNY Broome, and local workforce development boards, students will gain access to valuable hands-on training, internships, and job placement opportunities in growing sectors like advanced manufacturing.”

Greater Binghamton is a significant semiconductor manufacturing and production hub. Over the last few years, federal investments have supported manufacturing, chip production and battery technology enhancements, impacting BU and the region.

One group focused on improving manufacturing opportunities is New Energy New York, a coalition led by BU, whose goal is to enhance statewide clean energy development. One of the organization’s primary interests is to provide younger students with the training and resources to develop the necessary skills for industry success.

“A program like ON-RAMP encourages academia, industry, regional economic development, social services and community organizations to work together to create plans and programs to collaboratively grow a region’s workforce,” Kari Bayait, the coalition’s marketing and communications manager, wrote in an email. “This is the only way to truly have an impact on a community’s workforce and create good-paying jobs.”

The organization has an internship program — the NENY Student Startup Experience — that provides students with valuable industry experience and assists in building clean energy careers.

Thiara Lantigua, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering who participated in the student startup experience, said programs like New Energy, New York, which will work alongside ON-RAMP, are crucial for students and New York’s manufacturing industry.

“They give students hands-on experience and help connect what we learn in school to what’s happening in the real world,” Lantigua wrote. “For students like me, it’s a chance to build practical skills, meet professionals, and gain confidence in areas like public speaking and presenting projects. These programs also help address workforce needs by preparing students to contribute to fields like advanced manufacturing and renewable energy.”