One of the company’s oldest locations, the Court Street store features an older version of the iconic Dick’s logo.

The store will be closing after 77 years in business. The company's press team did not provide a reason, saying that they were "incredibly proud of our Court Street store’s long-standing legacy."

Though not exactly the original, the store on Court Street in Binghamton’s East Side neighborhood was the second location the business was run from. Founded by Richard “Dick” Stack back in 1948 with the help of his grandmother, the store’s success in Binghamton allowed Stack to expand, eventually becoming the largest sporting goods retailer in the United States.



The company’s press team in a statement did not provide a reason for the store’s closure.



“We are incredibly proud of our Court Street store’s long-standing legacy, and we deeply appreciate the dedication of our teammates and the loyalty of our customers at this location over the years,” they wrote.



Beginning his career working at a small Army surplus store, Stack was called a “dumb kid” by his boss. This interaction prompted an 18-year-old Stack to quit and open his own bait-and-tackle store with $300 from his grandmother’s cookie jar savings, according to the company.



By 1950, the store’s success enabled them to expand their stock. They began to sell work clothing, camping gear and other supplies, eventually allowing for a second location in 1971 to open in neighboring Vestal. Gradually undergoing expansion, in 1986, the company further diversified its offerings, including a greater range of sports equipment, more athletic apparel and sportswear. This growth allowed sales to skyrocket, leading to the establishment of stores and distribution centers in states outside New York. Dick’s Sporting Goods now has more than 700 locations across the United States.



Despite one of the original locations closing, local residents can turn to several other locations, including one in Johnson City’s Oakdale Commons known as the “House of Sport,” a 140,000-square-foot behemoth boasting two floors and a wide array of products and activities. It opened in August 2023.



“We look forward to continuing to serve the community through our House of Sport Johnson City, Going Going Gone! in Vestal, Conklin distribution center and the DICK’S Open,” the company’s press team added.



Dick’s House of Sport is the franchise’s largest location in the world and includes more than just sporting goods, offering batting cages, an indoor turf field and golf simulator, a rock-climbing wall and a bike repair shop. This $100 million addition played a role in the revitalization of the mall in Johnson City, which now hosts other popular businesses like Chipotle, Panera and Dave and Busters.



“When you look at malls, we’re seeing a lot of closures of Macy’s and similar stores like that, big department stores, and I think that’s because people use Amazon for everything,” Violet Macdonald, a sophomore majoring in linguistics, said. “It’s sad to see small businesses closing. I think it’s even sad to see in-person big stores closing just because it’s really becoming an Amazon showdown.”