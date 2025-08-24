Crumbl Cookies stores nationwide roll out a rotating cookie menu every week, capturing the taste buds of influencers and small accounts who hit the stores for the experience.

A permit for a Crumbl Cookies and Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been issued at 2540 Vestal Parkway East.

Crumbl Cookies, a dessert chain serving a variety of unique cookies and brownies that have gone viral on social media, may be coming to Vestal Parkway. Permits for Crumbl and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a chain serving smoothies, sandwiches and other handheld foods, were obtained for 2540 Vestal Parkway East, the former home of a Pier 1 Imports store.

In addition to the two food chains, a vacant space will also be created at the address.

Crumbl Cookies, which has over 1,000 locations worldwide, was founded in 2017 by two cousins in Logan, Utah. At first, Crumbl served only chocolate chip cookies. Eight years later, stores nationwide roll out a rotating cookie menu every week.

Now known for collaborations like the Benson Boone Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie, named after the Grammy-nominated pop artist and former “American Idol” contestant, or the Dubai Chocolate Brownie, Crumbl is the subject of reviews from influencers and small accounts who flood the stores every week to try the menu.

“I think as a business, their advertising is very creative to get young people and students to eat there as they have really taken on influencers to try their cookies every single week,” said Bailey Emhoff, a junior majoring in psychology at Binghamton University. “But overall, I think they’re generally a very mid business to come to Binghamton. It’s not very healthy in any way, shape or form.”

Other students are thrilled to potentially have a Crumbl located so close to campus. Mariam Moussa, a junior majoring in biology, used to drive with her friends an hour away to the nearest Crumbl location, located just outside Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“I don’t know if that is true or not but I would be ecstatic,” said Moussa. “We would make one hour drives every couple of weeks to Crumbl just to try the weekly flavors. So, it would be nice to not have to make that drive and have it be here. Although it would not be healthy or good for us at all to have it so close to us.”

Both Moussa and Emhoff cited health concerns about the chain. Crumbl cookies, known for being highly caloric, with some containing more than 800 calories, are sold in packs of four, six or even 12 at a time.

Still, some students are excited about the possibility of Crumbl opening as an alternative to the desserts offered on campus.

“I feel like there’s not very many options for good quality sweet treats here, other than the ice cream in the dining halls,” said Siya Unawane, a freshman majoring in biology. “And I feel like Crumbl is a good change of pace.”

The permit belongs to Flaum Management, a real estate company that owns commercial property across upstate New York, including the Southern Tier. In Vestal, the company manages the Town Square Mall and the Parkway and Campus Plazas.

Flaum Management did not return Pipe Dream’s request for comment.