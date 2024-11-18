Held in Azerbaijan, the COP29 summit allows representatives from nations across the globe to propose solutions to climate change.

Laurie Kern, the nongovernmental organization head for SUNY, represented BU's Kaschak Institute for Women and Girls.

Binghamton University’s Kaschak Institute is representing SUNY on the global stage as world leaders gather in Azerbaijan for COP29.

The Conference of the Parties is an annual global summit where nations meet to advance collective action against climate change, with its appointed presidency alternating among the five U.N.-recognized regions each year. From Nov. 11 to Nov. 22, Baku, Azerbaijan, is hosting the conference. Showcasing Azerbaijan’s ambition and global reach, the conference has established a forum for diplomats and leaders to collaborate on climate initiatives.

Laurie Kern, a senior majoring in environmental science, is the nongovernmental organization head for the SUNY system and Kaschak Institute for Women and Girls. The only SUNY student presenting at this year’s conference, she said her main goal is to expand her understanding of global strategies for battling climate change. Kern will collaborate with YOUNGO, the international youth climate movement, to develop potential green initiatives she can bring back to the University and further implement in student life.

“I plan to integrate the lessons I’ve learned into the 1M Ready Binghamton campaign,” Kern wrote to Pipe Dream. “Specifically, I want to collaborate more effectively with administrators to expand climate-focused programs at Binghamton University. As part of this effort, I’ll be conducting interviews with global participants, whose diverse perspectives will provide valuable insights to help shape and grow our campaign.”

Feminist theorist Ellyn Uram Kaschak ‘65 established the Kaschak Institute for Social Justice for Women and Girls in 2018. Through internships, grants, volunteer opportunities and training, the institute furthers its commitment to social equality and sustainability.

“Building on Dr. Kaschak’s feminist commitment, the Institute’s mission is to ‘promote social justice and equality for all women and girls domestically and internationally to ensure a more just, fair and equitable world,’” wrote Lorena Aguilar, the executive director of the Kaschak Institute. “The Kaschak Institute fosters student growth and engagement through: high-impact learning experiences, opportunities to participate in cutting-edge research, internships and research fellowships, participation in international and national events and policy mechanisms, and Interaction with global thought leaders.”

In the past two years, the institute has provided access to COP for five students and facilitated engagement between seven students and 37 country negotiators in gender-focused negotiations, demonstrating a commitment to fostering a new generation of climate justice-dedicated leaders.

As the sole SUNY school participating in COP29, BU has an opportunity to provide students with a platform to influence global talks on climate change.

“Ultimately, participation in COP29 will allow students to step into leadership roles, help shape the future of environmental sustainability and gender equality, and empower them to actively contribute to solving pressing global challenges,” Aguilar wrote. “With access to cutting-edge research, opportunities to influence real-world policy discussions, and interactions with experts and fellow activists, students will return with the confidence, knowledge, and tools to continue their advocacy work, whether in academic, nonprofit, or governmental settings.”

Kern said the focus of COP29 is on climate finance and the ways for countries to contribute to fighting carbon dioxide emissions. So far, she has learned about the negotiation process, particularly how developing countries pursue support to meet their climate goals. She has also conducted interviews to investigate the role individuals play in growing sustainable lifestyles and to find effective methods for promoting these lifestyles within society.

Though Kern has already experienced a few days of presentations, she said she still has a lot to learn and eventually bring back to Binghamton.

“I’m most excited about the opportunity to engage in global climate negotiations, especially in the context of youth-led movements like YOUNGO,” Kern wrote. “The chance to work with experts from around the world and learn firsthand how climate finance mechanisms are being shaped is an incredible opportunity. Additionally, I’m eager to connect with other passionate individuals who share the same goal of driving meaningful environmental change.”