The City of Binghamton was awarded a $75,000 grant on Aug. 11 to help redevelop the Binghamton Plaza. Located on 33 West State Street in the city’s North Side, the plaza is home to several businesses, including TTJR Oddities, New York Pizzeria, Leather Corner Shoe Repair and a flea market open on weekends.



The grant was provided through the Strategic Planning and Feasibility Studies Program, a state initiative to increase employment opportunities and economic development in communities. The city plans to create a “detailed roadmap” outlining the redevelopment project and identify potential economic development opportunities after the demolition.



“This study is the next step toward delivering on what North Side residents have spent decades calling for — real change that makes the Binghamton Plaza site a driver of economic development and revitalization,” said Mayor Jared Kraham in a statement.



The battle over redeveloping the site has stretched for over a decade. From 1946 to 1957, the site was used as a municipal solid waste landfill by the city. The land was classified as a “brownfield” site, meaning that contamination could pose challenges to redevelopment. In 2015, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Brownfield Cleanup Program certified that the property had completed all necessary cleanup requirements and allowed the site to be redeveloped.

The city’s next step is demolition of the blighted property, Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman wrote to Pipe Dream, On Aug. 6, the city offered $1.55 million to Galesi Realty Corp., the New Jersey-based owners of the Binghamton Plaza, and gave them 90 days to respond. This comes after the state Supreme Court allowed the city to take control of the property through eminent domain.



The plan will likely involve high community engagement from local businesses, stakeholders and residents. Kraham previously said part of the site would be used to expand the neighboring Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park and improve access to the Riverwalk behind the site. New commercial development is also expected after demolition.



While the plaza remains mostly empty, the few businesses there are largely important to North Side residents. New York Pizzeria has been at the site for 10 years, providing catering to the Binghamton University Soccer Team. Leather Corner Shoe Repair has also been at the location for over 50 years, building a loyal customer base. The M&T Bank in the plaza is the only bank present on the North Side of the city.



“The City has been in contact with the handful of businesses that are still operating in the plaza and stands ready to support them in relocation to every extent possible,” Heiman wrote.



Despite the reassurance, some of the businesses were concerned about the plan. The plaza hosts two flea markets, which require large spaces and ample parking that the plaza provides, according to John Tokos, the property manager. Moving locations may be costly for the businesses.



“Like New York Pizzeria, their rent is reasonable,” said Tokos, “They can never get half of what they pay now, if they move. You can’t just move a pizza oven and all your equipment, everything else. It would cost them probably $300,000 or $400,000 just to move the equipment.”



The flea markets and TTJR Oddities, which sell used furniture and merchandise, are important establishments that offer customers a wide variety of affordable items.



“We have a lot of people come here, because if they need something, they can come get it cheaper than if they had to go to, say, a furniture store on Main Street in Binghamton,” said Brian Smith, owner of TTJR Oddities.



About 46 percent of Binghamton’s North Side lives at or below the poverty line, making second-hand stores a more affordable and accessible alternative to retail locations. There is also a shortage of large chain businesses in the area, making the plaza a major shopping center in the neighborhood.



“The only thing left over in the whole side of town is Family Dollar, and they keep threatening to move just because of the problems they have there,” Tokos said. “McDonald’s moved out of there, Burger King moved out of there, [Lupo’s] S&S Char-Pit moved out of there, CVS moved out there and half the Colonial Plaza across the street is empty too.”



“It’s just a big loss for everybody,” he continued.