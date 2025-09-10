Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit advocating for conservative politics in high schools and colleges, when he was 18.

Charlie Kirk was addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck. No suspect has been apprehended.

Charlie Kirk, right-wing activist and founder of Turning Point USA, died at age 31 on Wednesday in an apparent assassination.



During an event at Utah Valley University, Kirk was answering questions from a crowd of students when shots were fired. According to a video captured of the shooting, Kirk was struck in the neck. After being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, his death was confirmed by President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social.



“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote in the post. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”



A suspect has not yet been apprehended.



Before Kirk’s death was announced, politicians condemned the shooting.



“The shooting of Charlie Kirk is sickening and heartbreaking,” Rep. Josh Riley wrote in a post on X. “We must take the temperature down and reject political violence always and everywhere. Praying for his family and everyone impacted.”



Kirk founded Turning Point USA when he was 18 years old. The organization engages young people at more than 3,500 high schools and college campuses, according to Turning Point’s website.



In 2019, Turning Point tried to open a chapter at Binghamton University. That November, more than 100 students gathered on the Spine to protest a table set up by Turning Point and the Binghamton University College Republicans. The organizations were spreading awareness about an upcoming talk featuring Arthur Laffer, an economist who served on Ronald Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board.



Event flyers and a poster reading “I’M PRO CHOICE. PICK YOUR GUN” were shown hours after a school shooting in Santa Clarita, California.



Six months ago, a federal judge dismissed all legal claims filed against University President Harvey Stenger and Vice President for Student Affairs Brian Rose in connection with the 2019 campus protests.



“The Binghamton University College Democrats condemn all forms of political violence,” the BU College Democrats E-Board said in a statement to Pipe Dream. “Acts such as these stifle honest debate and further the deep polarization that plagues our nation. The family of Charlie Kirk is in our thoughts following this horrific tragedy.”



A comment request has been sent to the BU College Republicans.



This is a developing story, and it will be updated.



Editor’s Note: Kevin O’Connell, a member of the BU College Democrats E-Board, is an opinions columnist. He had no part in the writing or editing of this article.



