Binghamton Police Chief John C. Ryan told Pipe Dream that, over the last few months, “there’s been some issues with underage drinking incidents” and other alcohol-caused episodes like fights and disturbances in Downtown Binghamton.

In response to reported incidents of underage drinking and alcohol-related disturbances, members of the police department warned bar owners and managers that compliance checks might occur in the future.

The Binghamton Police Department recently began proactively visiting local bars to advise owners and managers about their obligation to enforce laws against underage drinking.

According to John C. Ryan, the department chief, officers frequented these locations to advise them “that there’s been some issues with underage drinking incidents” and other alcohol-caused episodes like fights and disturbances in Downtown Binghamton. Ryan told Pipe Dream that over the past few months, the department received reports of underage people — including high school students — present in some local bars.

Department members also notified bar owners that Alcoholic Beverage Control Law compliance checks “may be forthcoming” and are lawful, according to Mayor Jared Kraham.

“We want to work together and have safe experiences for everyone, but we also won’t tolerate the presence of underage drinking, and are responding reasonably,” Kraham told Pipe Dream.

No enforcement actions were taken during these visits.

Generally, a compliance check involves an officer entering a licensed establishment and conducting an inspection to ensure compliance with the state’s alcohol regulations. Ryan said officers are legally justified in asking patrons who are visibly drinking alcohol in their presence to provide proof of identification.

If alleged violations are found in an establishment, a law enforcement agency can file a complaint with the New York State Liquor Authority. All complaints made by law enforcement are sent to the counsel’s office for review.

As for which locations were subject to visits, Ryan said it was “safe to say that we went to all of the bars in the downtown area and some that are near downtown.”

Pipe Dream reached out to The Grove, Red Jug Pub, Tom & Marty’s Town House, Dillinger’s Celtic Pub and Eatery, 205 Dry, the Crowbar Arcade Bar, Courtside Bar & Grill, Blazin’ Saddles, Stadium 138, the Rathskeller, Jimmy’s, the Black Sheep Tavern and the Belmar and asked whether members of the police department visited each premise and did not receive a response.

“We weren’t targeting one specific bar,” Ryan said. “When we want to deliver that message, we want to be consistent and we want to be equitable to the whole region downtown, where anyone may go.”