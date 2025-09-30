The city of Binghamton will begin searching for a new permanent police chief in accordance with New York state civil service law.

Joseph Zikuski was placed on administrative leave in July after his girlfriend, Susan Rice, was involved in an altercation where she reportedly made inflammatory comments and punched two teenagers.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski will step down following over two months of paid administrative leave and an ongoing investigation, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham.



Zikuski was placed on administrative leave after his girlfriend was involved in an altercation with two teenagers on July 18. According to a video that circulated on social media, Susan Rice, 44, reportedly approached two teenage boys on the front porch of a Johnson City home.



After arguing with the teenagers and making inflammatory comments like “What do you do, Section 8?” Rice walked onto the porch and punched both teens. The younger, 16-year-old boy, then struck her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground before being led away by Zikuski.



Rice received medical attention, while neither teen was injured. She was later arrested and charged by Johnson City police with trespass, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.



“Yesterday, I accepted the resignation of Binghamton Police Chief Joseph T. Zikuski,” Kraham said in Tuesday’s press release. “He will step down from the Police Department and retire, effective Oct. 6. This comes as the independent investigation into factors surrounding a July 18 incident in Johnson City involving Zikuski and his girlfriend is concluding.”



In a July 23 press release, Kraham announced that an independent third-party investigation into Zikuski would take place, led by attorney Karl Sleight. A report from the investigation will be released shortly, according to Kraham.



Assistant Chief John C. Ryan served as acting police chief following the suspension. He will continue to stay in the role while the city appoints a permanent police chief in accordance with New York state civil service law.



“As BPD makes this transition, the investments and changes we’ve made in the department to build a strong foundation are more important than ever,” Kraham said in the Sept. 30 press release. “As Mayor, I’m confident in the men and women who serve in our Police Department, and remain committed to the future of public safety in Binghamton.”

This is a developing story, and it will be updated.