Students, multicultural fraternities and sororities, and campus organizations received awards, many of which were themed after 2000s movies and TV shows.

This year's theme was the Binghamton Merit Awards, inspired by the NAACP Image Awards, which honors people of color for their work in fields like theater, music, film and literature.

The Binghamton University chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the oldest civil rights organization in the United States, hosted its annual award ceremony on Saturday night. The ceremony uplifted and recognized students of color in predominately white fields and social spaces while growing “community, inspiration, and empowerment, reinforcing the importance of representation and recognition.”

This year’s theme was the Binghamton Merit Awards, inspired by the NAACP Image Awards, which began in 1967 and honors people of color for their work in areas like theater, music, film and literature. Many of the awards were themed after iconic films and television shows from the 2000s.

Co-hosts Sade Frazier, a master’s student studying business administration, and Sebastian Bucknor, a junior double-majoring in art and design and business administration, led the crowd in a night of awards, games, food and performances.

“The awards presented at the BMAs center around student life, particularly those who go above and beyond and actively participate in contributing to the campus community,” wrote Melissa Hewitt, the chapter’s president and a senior majoring in human development. “With over 20 awards being distributed, we hoped to capture each aspect of students and multicultural organizations, from those who excel academically to those who consistently show support and love towards others, never failing to bring a smile to their peers’ faces.”

Multicultural fraternities and sororities attended the ceremony, along with student organizations like the Black Student Union and the Dominican Student Association.

The Kings of the Yard Award, which celebrates a fraternity that “dominates campus with leadership style, community service and presence,” was given to Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the first African American intercollegiate fraternity. The Queens of the Yard Award went to Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., a historically African American sorority that is “devoted to empowering women at different stages of life,” according to its website.

The chapter’s Executive Committee presented several awards, like the Final Destination Scholar Award, an ode to the popular early-2000s horror franchise of the same name that recognized five graduating seniors who “navigated all of their undergraduate years with exceptional focus, perseverance and success.”

The V for Vendetta Revolutionary Award was given to the student who “constantly embodies the spirit of revolution” and uses activism to fight injustices. The All That and More Award was presented next, honoring a multitalented student thriving in creative and artistic expression. The Made in NYC Award was then presented to a student representing “everything New York City” through resilience and authenticity, along with the XOXO Gossip Girl Award, named after the popular 2000s television series.

An array of other awards were given out, with the Caribbean Student Association winning the Cultural Flame award for “keeping cultural traditions alive” and the Oscars Best Award for hosting a particularly excellent event. The Juvenile Urban Multicultural Program took home the Iron-Willed Leader Award for excellent leadership and the Proud Family Award for promoting a familial culture in the organization.

Inspired by the 2006 movie “Step Up,” the Step Up Evolution Award was given to Black Dance Repertoire for their performance etiquette, diverse song selection and choreographic choices. The So Fetch Award, themed after another 2000s classic, “Mean Girls,” celebrated a trendsetting organization that rises above expectations and was presented to Pretty Girls Sweat. The African Student Organization was honored with the More than Words Award for a group that is never afraid to show up and vocalize their support, making their presence well known across campus.

“This event not only honors those who have been awarded, but also reaffirms our collective dedication to fostering an inclusive space for our achievements to be recognized, particularly at our predominantly white university,” Hewitt wrote.

Candidates were nominated through the chapter’s Instagram story, @NAACPBING, and votes were cast through a Google Form released to the campus community.

Performances by student groups like Tropical Ecstasy, X-Fact’r Step Team and Collision Dance Team were featured throughout the ceremony. At the end of the night, Hewitt took to the stage, recognizing her Executive Committee and interns and calling them up for a group photo. She credited Inari Dwarka, the entertainment chair and a senior majoring in global public health, as the “visionary behind its execution.”

“In conjunction with her very close attention to detail, we’ve spent so much time discussing the nitty-gritty details to ensure no stones were left unturned,” Hewitt wrote. “Her guidance and creativity truly made this event possible!”

Khaleel James ‘21, a former Student Association president who runs LR Photographs NYC, captured the night with candid and staged pictures. DJ Bevon, a sophomore known across campus for his musical abilities, maintained the ceremony’s consistent energy and celebration.

“It is crucial to not only recognize, but to celebrate the accomplishments of students of color because this catalyzes a momentum that will continue to propel us to achieve beyond the expectations set upon ourselves,” Hewitt wrote. “Additionally, it is not the focus of central university entities to celebrate us. Therefore, it is the duty of the NAACP to fill this gap and provide this support to our people.”