A spokesperson from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office told Pipe Dream that correctional facility staff are partnering with the Broome-Tioga BOCES to “ensure Mr. Paredes receives all the educational programming, support and opportunities required by New York State Law.”

Gendri Yovani Ortiz Paredes, a student at Roosevelt High School on Long Island, was arrested on Oct. 25 by “designated immigration officers” from the Nassau County Police Department, according to Newsday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained an 18-year-old high school senior from Long Island, who is currently being held at the Broome County Jail.

Gendri Yovani Ortiz Paredes, a student at Roosevelt High School in Roosevelt, New York, was arrested on Oct. 25 by “designated immigration officers” from the Nassau County Police Department, according to Newsday. He was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor in New York.

An ICE spokesperson told Newsday that Ortiz Paredes “illegally entered the United States” in March 2024 and “should have been processed for expedited removal.”

“Our Correctional Facility staff has been partnering with Broome-Tioga BOCES to ensure Mr. Paredes receives all the educational programming, support and opportunities required by New York State Law, including translators, to continue his studies under our GED program as he makes his way through the immigration process,” a spokesperson from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream.

As of Nov. 19, 53 ICE and 29 U.S. Marshals detainees were held at the correctional facility.

On March 10, the Nassau County Police Department signed a 287(g) agreement with ICE that allows certified police officers to ”serve and execute warrants of arrest” under federal immigration law. Ten Nassau County police detectives have been assigned to serve this function, meant to work with ICE alongside their regular duties.

Between February and October of 2025, Nassau County law enforcement detained 2,188 individuals for ICE.

Nassau County Police did not respond to Newsday’s comment request.

In March, the Broome County Sheriff’s office announced its participation in the Warrant Service Officers program, allowing ICE to train law enforcement officials “to serve and execute administrative warrants on aliens in their agency’s jail.”

The Warrant Service Officers program is one of three models under the 287(g) program. Unlike Nassau County’s task force model, warrants issued under the agreement apply only to individuals already at the correctional facility.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar has previously said that holding detainees on behalf of federal and state partners has been standard practice for decades.

“Nothing has changed in our policy,” Akshar said in an April press release. “What has changed is the increased focus on enforcement by ICE, which is occurring nationwide.”

Ortiz Paredes is the second student from Roosevelt High School to be detained by ICE. In June, Alvaro Castro Velasquez, a 19-year-old, was detained weeks before his graduation. After being held for months in a Texas facility, he agreed in September to leave the country rather than be deported.

Before he was detained, Castro Velasquez was granted “Special Immigrant Juvenile” status, a course to permanent residency for minors “abandoned, abused, or neglected” by one or both parents. He returned to Guatemala, where he has no living relatives.

Shawn Wightman, the superintendent of the Roosevelt school district, released a statement last week after Ortiz Paredes’ detainment.

“Gendri has been a respectful and dedicated member of our school community, and we are hopeful that he will be given the opportunity to complete his high school education,” Wightman wrote. “Every young person deserves the chance to learn from mistakes and grow into a responsible, contributing member of society.”