Since 2017, Binghamton University students have used OurBus transportation when commuting to and from college, according to Axel Hellman, the company’s cofounder.

The added lines will serve those living in the Upper West Side and Nassau County, with new routes catering to out-of-state students in Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

OurBus, a regional bus company, has established six new bus routes serving the Binghamton area in time for the Thanksgiving break.

As the holiday season approaches, many students are finalizing their commute routes. With a record-high enrollment of 18,815 students as of Fall 2024, students have voiced a need for greater transportation options not just downstate, but across the region.

OurBus is one of six bus companies that service the local area through the Greater Binghamton Transportation Center. This does not include Binghamton University’s own Escape Bus, which runs directly through campus. OurBus claims to set itself apart with a variety of amenities, including online ticketing, real-time bus tracking, WiFi, power outlets, reclining seats and free water bottles.

Established in 2016, OurBus connects commuters nationwide. With 101 supplemental bus routes added this Thanksgiving, OurBus is the largest transportation platform serving college students across North America.

“Binghamton students have been a huge part of OurBus since 2017,” Hellman told Pipe Dream in a statement. “We’re seeing strong Thanksgiving demand this year, and that’s led us to add even more service from the area — now totaling 67 options. Many of these new routes, like those to the Upper West Side and Nassau County’s south shore, originated directly from student and parent suggestions. Our goal is to make getting home for the holidays simple, affordable and stress-free.”

Hellman added that a feedback email and link on the OurBus website allows students and parents to submit future route suggestions. For this upcoming Thanksgiving break, OurBus established new lines connecting Binghamton to places like the Upper West Side, Manhattan; Bellmore, Long Island; Hartford, Connecticut; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland and Princeton, New Jersey.

In the Fall 2024 semester, 1,805 U.S. students attending the University were from out of state

Jacob Wey, a New Jersey native and freshman majoring in psychology, told Pipe Dream that having this new bus line relieves some stress for him and his parents. With a three-hour car ride between his home and the University, the buses give his family greater flexibility when he is traveling home.

Some students from New York City also expressed appreciation for the additional bus lines.

“There’s not a lot of buses that are direct to the Upper West Side,” said Angelina Ye, a freshman majoring in art and design. “So, I would have to go to Port Authority first and then take the subway to the West Side, which adds 30 minutes to my commute that’s already three hours long.”

With 67 total routes from Binghamton, OurBus remains a viable option for students looking to head home for the holiday break. Ye said these recent additions will help improve her experience traveling back downstate.

“I think it makes going back home way easier and more convenient for me, as I wouldn’t have to lug my stuff through the subway if there’s a bus to the West Side.” Ye said.