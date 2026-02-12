Daniel Norton is a partner at Hinman, Howard & Kattell law firm, president of the Board of Directors for Broome County Habitat for Humanity, vice chair of the Board of Directors for Tri-Cities Opera and a member of the Board of Trustees for WSKG.

At a press conference on Thursday, Lupardo said she and Norton have “crossed paths a number of times over the years” and praised his deep involvement within the local community.

Longtime Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo MA ‘84 threw her support behind Democrat Daniel Norton in the race to succeed her on Thursday.



Lupardo, who has served in the state assembly since 2005 and is in her 11th term, announced last month that she will not seek reelection. A Staten Island native, she eventually moved to the Southern Tier to complete a Master’s degree in philosophy at Binghamton University.

Norton is a partner at Hinman, Howard & Kattell law firm, president of the Board of Directors for Broome County Habitat for Humanity, vice chair of the Board of Directors for Tri-Cities Opera and a member of the Board of Trustees for WSKG.



At a press conference on Thursday, Lupardo said she and Norton have “crossed paths a number of times over the years” and praised his deep involvement within the local community.



“The fact that he is willing to step up into public service is really something very special,” Lupardo said.



Norton then spoke, praising Lupardo’s service to the local community over the past two decades, adding that her endorsement was “particularly meaningful for me because it reflects shared values and shared priorities.”



“​​I’m running for New York State Assembly because the challenges that we face right now are real and they are urgent, but I believe that our community has the character and the courage to meet the moment right now, and I want to turn that strength that we have in our community into action,” Norton said. “And I know that with the support of Assemblywoman Lupardo and the members of this community, we can build a better Broome County together.”



The petition process for candidates to be placed on the state primary ballot will begin on Feb. 26. The primary election will take place on June 23.



Other Democratic candidates in the race include Nick Libous — the son of former state Sen. Tom Libous who ran last year for county clerk and lost to Republican Aaron Martin — and Daniel Livingston, a former Binghamton City Council member. Jermaine Graham, the former grant administrator for State Sen. Lea Webb ‘04, also filed to run for state assembly.



“No politician should choose who our next assembly member will be,” Libous said in a statement to Pipe Dream. “That choice belongs to the people of our community.”

In a statement to Pipe Dream, Livingston affirmed the democratic process and said that “the voters of this district should decide who represents them.”

“My race is about the people of this district who, just like me, worry about the high cost of healthcare, outrageous utility bills and whether the drinking water is clean and safe,” Livingston said. “I will continue to run my race in support of the working families who are being abandoned in this new economy; living on the brink of eviction and foreclosure in a world characterized by AI-generated job losses, and elite cruelty.”

A comment request has been left with Graham.

Editor’s Note (2/14): This article has been updated to include a statement from Daniel Livingston.