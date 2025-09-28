Garnar said that rising inflation rates and anticipated cuts to Medicaid and other social programs were just some of the difficulties presented while crafting the budget.

Last Monday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar delivered his 2026 Budget Address, which focused on how the county would allocate funds to improve the lives of residents in areas like housing, economic opportunity and public safety.

Garnar prepared the budget amid extensive federal funding cuts and an ongoing cost of living crisis, calling it “one of the most challenging budgets we’ve ever had to prepare.” The cost of living across the United States continues to rise, with the annual inflation rate reaching to 2.9 percent in August — the highest rate so far this year. As part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the U.S. House of Representatives also voted to cut $7.5 billion in annual funding for New York State’s Essential Plan, which offers health care for lower-income individuals, and eventually decrease funding for social service programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“Federal cuts to Medicaid and SNAP will shift major costs from Washington to states and counties,” Garnar wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream. “For Broome County, that means higher expenses, more administrative work, and greater strain on health and social services just as demand remains high.”

Garnar said the new budget would reduce the county’s discretionary spending by $3.5 million. He emphasized that these cuts would not impact public services and programs, but instead focus on items like office supplies and software purchases.

He also announced that his budget includes a 0.1 percent property tax cut for county residents, made possible by local property values increasing by 10.5 percent over the past year. The budget would also expand the senior citizen property tax exemption for the first time in over 20 years.

“Our seniors are the heart of Broome County,” said Garnar. “They’re the teachers, veterans, nurses, small business owners and parents who raised families here and stayed. They gave their energy and talent to build the neighborhoods and institutions we all benefit from today.”

Turning to housing, Garnar said over 1,000 housing units are currently under construction in the county. Last year, the county executive office launched a $5 million Housing and Economic Development Fund to support quality housing projects. Part of the funding was invested in transforming the Riverside Gardens site in Johnson City, the former site of Davis College, an evangelical Christian institute.

The lot will be transformed into 67 new apartments and more than 22,000 square feet of commercial space.

“The County Executive’s proposed budget makes it clear that housing and economic development remain top priorities for Broome County,” Anthony Fiala, the county’s commissioner of the Department of Planning and Economic Development, said in a statement to Pipe Dream. “Projects like Riverside Gardens and the Oakdale Commons are central to our efforts to revitalize neighborhoods, create jobs, and expand housing opportunities for local families, while also advancing Governor Hochul’s commitment to pro-housing communities.”

The large-scale renovation of Oakdale Commons will include a 125-unit workforce housing project, a new medical campus for Guthrie Lourdes and a child care facility.

The new budget will also increase operating funding to GiGi’s Playhouse, an organization dedicated to providing education and therapeutic services for people with Down syndrome. The expansion will include a workforce training program, increased classroom space and new storefronts to give trainees hands-on practice with customer service and work experience.

Katie Whaley, the site manager for GiGi’s Playhouse, told Pipe Dream there was a community need for a post-high school program.

“We have seen and heard firsthand from our families with adult individuals with Down syndrome that there is a need for continuing education and career development opportunities once our individuals graduate from high school,” Whaley wrote to Pipe Dream. “This kind of programming would equip our participants to continue to work on important skills that will carry them throughout the stages of their life that follows graduating from high school!”

The expansion was funded through the county’s Small Community Grant Program, which provides funding for local organizations to launch community projects. The budget includes an additional $500,000 for the program to “launch innovative, community-driven projects.”

“Budgets aren’t just numbers on a page,” Garnar concluded. “They’re a reflection of our values. This one says we believe in our young people. We believe in safe, quality housing. We believe in strong neighborhoods and good jobs. We believe in taking care of our seniors, our veterans, and our families. And we believe that even when times are tough, Broome County can keep moving forward together.”