Key Votes

Kavanaugh Confirmation (PN2259) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand voted against the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, of Maryland, to the Supreme Court of the United States on Oct. 6, 2018. Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 (HR 2) — Gillibrand voted for the Agriculture and Nutrition Act on June 28, 2018. The bill, which was passed, provided funding for conservation, trade and international food aid, nutrition assistance, farm credit, rural development, research and extension activities and forestry. It also proposed modifying the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), previously known as the Food Stamp Program.

Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act (S 2311) — Gillibrand voted against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act on Jan. 29, 2018. The bill, which was passed, changed federal criminal code to make performing or attempting to perform an abortion on fetuses 20 weeks or more past fertilization a crime. Abortions that are necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman or on pregnancies that are a result of rape or incest are exempted.

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (HR 1) — Gillibrand voted against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Dec. 2, 2017. The bill, which was passed, encompassed the Republican Party’s tax reform plan and amended the Internal Revenue Code to reduce tax rates. It also modified policies, credits and deductions for individuals and businesses.

Disaster Relief Appropriations Act, 2017 (HR 601) — Gillibrand voted for the Disaster Relief Appropriations Act on Sept. 7, 2017. The bill, which was passed, provided $7.85 billion for disaster relief requirements and helped fund relief and recovery efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

Amendments to the Affordable Care Act — Gillibrand voted against multiple amendments to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, from July 25 to 28, 2017. The amendments were not passed in the U.S. Senate.

Countering Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act (S 722) — Gillibrand voted for the Countering Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act on June 15, 2017. The bill, which was passed, approved congressional review to implement measures to counter aggression from Iran, the Russian Federation and North Korea.