Suspect is being held on campus

This article was updated at 9:41 p.m. on April 16 to reflect new developments.

Police have named Michael Roque, 20, as the suspect taken into custody earlier today in connection with the stabbing of Binghamton University student Joao Souza. Roque is charged with second-degree murder.

At a press conference on Monday night, police confirmed that Roque, a student from Massapequa, New York, was arrested in his dormitory room Monday afternoon. He was held on campus and transferred to Broome County Jail around 8:30 p.m. for arraignment. Roque pleaded not guilty and is remanded without bail.

“There is a suspect in custody, and we will have further information at an appropriate time,” said Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell. “We are very limited in what we can provide today, but we believe that charges are imminent and I can’t really speak to any of the facts of the case other than that.”

Souza, 19, died after he was stabbed on the ground floor of Windham Hall of Mountainview College late Sunday night, police said.

The fatal stabbing occurred around 10:30 p.m., according to a B-Alert sent out by the University at 11:14 p.m. Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD) were on the scene, as well as New York State Police. According to authorities, Roque fled on foot, prompting a 20-hour manhunt on campus and surrounding areas.

Souza was a freshman majoring in engineering who graduated last year from Blind Brook High School in Rye Brook, New York. He is originally from Brazil. According to police, he was found seriously injured in his suite and was taken by Harpur’s Ferry ambulance to United Health Services Wilson Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. According to police, the attack was not random.

Binghamton’s New York State University Police Chief Timothy Faughnan said there will be an increased police presence at the University throughout tonight and tomorrow, April 17.

“We want to make sure that everyone is reassured that the campus is safe and that there is no threat to the campus,” Faughnan said.

According to University President Harvey Stenger, the University will be reviewing its safety measures in the coming weeks.

“I promise that we will learn from this tragedy, and I want to thank all those people who have worked so diligently over the last 20 hours to bring some closure to this horrible tragedy,” Stenger said. “We are going to go over the last 20 hours, everything that happened, everything that we did, how we communicated with our population, with our community and see if there are ways we could’ve done it better. You kind of learn on the fly with these things, and we want to make sure that if anything could have been done better, especially with the communication with our community, we learn from that.”