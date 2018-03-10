Suspect is a Binghamton University nursing student, had romantic relationship with victim

Kevin Paredes/Photography Editor Police sit outside 23 Oak St. in the City of Binghamton's West Side on Friday evening. Close

The suspect in the murder of Binghamton University student Haley Anderson has fled the country, the Binghamton Police Department said on Saturday.

A male student majoring in nursing at Binghamton University is suspected of murdering Anderson, 22, and fleeing on an international flight. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The suspect was romantically involved with Anderson, and left the United States before her body was discovered on Friday, according to police.

Anderson, a senior majoring in nursing from Westbury, New York, was found dead at 12:53 p.m. on Friday after police responded to a welfare check at 23 Oak St., a student residence on Binghamton’s West Side. Anderson did not reside in the house.

Her death was officially declared a homicide following an autopsy, which was performed on March 10 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.

“This incident and the circumstances of the death was not a random act or involving the conduct of a stranger,” the statement read. “The victim and male student had a previous domestic/romantic relationship. The investigation determined that the person of interest had left the United States by an international air travel flight, prior to the discovery of Haley Anderson’s deceased body.”

The investigation is being conducted by the Binghamton Police Detective Division and assisted by BU’s New York State University Police, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Binghamton, New York/New Jersey H.I.D.T.A. Program Resources, the Port Authority Police Department of New York and New Jersey and the Nassau County Police Department.