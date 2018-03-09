Kevin Paredes/Photo Editor Police sit outside 23 Oak St. in the City of Binghamton's West Side on Friday evening. Close

A Binghamton University student was found dead in a house on the City of Binghamton’s West Side Friday afternoon in a suspected homicide.

The Binghamton Police Department (BPD) responded to a call for a welfare check at 23 Oak St. and found the body of Haley Anderson, 22, around 12:53 p.m., authorities said. Police said they are conducting a homicide investigation.

Anderson was a senior majoring in nursing from Westbury, New York, according to a Binghamton University press release.

“A suspicious death investigation was commenced at the location,” the statement read. “The investigation is being conducted by the Binghamton Police Detective Division and assisted by the New York State University Police at Binghamton and the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.”

Police said there is no threat to public safety.

University officials expressed their condolences to Anderson’s friends and family in a B-Line news addition.

“The Binghamton University community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of senior nursing student Haley Anderson, whose death is being investigated by the Binghamton Police Department,” the news addition read. “During this challenging time, we are offering counseling services for those who wish assistance.”