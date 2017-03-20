19-year-old Conor Donnelly was a Binghamton University freshman

Brendan Zarkower/Staff Photographer Binghamton Police Department officers respond to a call Saturday morning at 92 Front St., after it was reported that a person fell from a fourth-floor balcony located behind the house. Close

A Binghamton University freshman died off campus on Saturday, March 18. Nineteen-year-old Conor Donnelly was from Pearl River, New York.

The Binghamton Police Department (BPD) responded to the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house at 92 Front St. around 2 p.m., after it was reported that a person fell from a fourth-floor balcony located behind the house. Donnelly was taken to United Health Services Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a press release from BPD, Donnelly fell while trying to climb to the third-floor balcony from the fourth-floor balcony.

“Donnelly’s death has been ruled accidental,” the release read. “Autopsy findings support that Donnelly had been drinking and it is believed that this was a contributing factor.”

The release also stated that Donnelly had been pledging Alpha Sigma Phi.

A statement was released by Binghamton University around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. BU President Harvey Stenger expressed his support for the campus community.

“It is always difficult to lose someone, but it is especially difficult to lose a young member of our campus community so suddenly,” Stenger said in the statement.

Donnelly had allegedly been attending a party as part of “New Parade Day.” The day was organized in reaction to a University break that overlapped with the city of Binghamton’s annual Parade Day, which had fallen on March 4 this year. Many students who had wished to attend the original day could not because of the University’s closing.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David said in an interview on WNBF’s “Binghamton Now” program that he anticipated this day would be similar to other bar crawl events that students partake in each year, and that additional police presence would probably be needed.

L.C. Coghill, the director of Greek life at Binghamton University, sent an email to Greek organizations on March 12 discouraging participation in the event.

“Unlike actual Parade Day, this day will not have the approval of the city nor will it have appropriate police presence and security,” he wrote. “It is my understanding that the police do not support this day and therefore it is likely they will have very little patience for questionable behavior.”

The University Counseling Center added additional hours on Saturday and Sunday for students who were affected by Donnelly’s death.

The Binghamton Police Department confirmed that they are investigating, but had no further comment at press time. BU Greek life organizations have requested that their members not speak to any media outlets about the incident.

This story is developing, and will be updated when more information becomes available. Visit bupipedream.com throughout the week for more information.