Statement ensures BU will welcome and protect immigrants, refugees

Update: A previous version of this article stated that President Harvey Stenger declared that Binghamton University was a sanctuary campus. The statement referenced addresses similar goals, but specifically states that the University will uphold the DACA program and work to protect undocumented immigrants and refugees.

On Dec. 2, Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger issued a statement through B-Line declaring that BU is devoted to protecting all members of the community, including undocumented immigrants and refugees.

The statement, which was also signed by Provost Donald Nieman and Chief Diversity Officer Valerie Hampton, focused on upholding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that was implemented by the Obama administration in 2012. This measure is designed to promote higher education for undocumented immigrants by offering those students protection from deportation and granting them work permits. In August 2015, President-elect Donald Trump said he would rescind President Barack Obama’s executive order expanding the program.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program does not allow for a permanent path to residency or citizenship for unregistered immigrants, but it does allow for a two-year program with the possibility of renewal. Stenger released the message as part of a network of more than 500 college and university presidents nationwide who have signed on to support the program.

Since its enactment in 2012, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has had a large impact on hundreds of private and public institutions in the United States, according to a Pomona College statement linked to Stenger’s statement.

“This administration will do everything in its power to protect our students, faculty and staff, including undocumented immigrants, refugees and international students,” the statement reads.

The statement explicitly mentioned several departments on campus and their roles in ensuring that BU will support all students.

The International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) office will be a resource for information that applies to immigration status. While working under federal regulations that govern international students, the ISSS will attempt to promote inclusivity by providing education, information and services to the international campus population.

Both the Dean of Students Office and the Off Campus College Legal Clinic will work to appoint case managers, who will be available to any student who has questions or concerns about immigration status, and provide attorneys on campus for immigration-related legal issues.

The statement also emphasized the University’s obligation to uphold the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. This federal act, introduced in 1974, protects students’ education records and personal information from disclosure.

“The University’s commitment is firm in continuing to protect student confidentiality, not sharing private information about our students in accordance with the (federal) Family Educational and Rights of Privacy Act (FERPA),” the statement reads.

In terms of law enforcement, Binghamton’s New York State University Police will continue to comply with federal and state law, but said that the application of immigration policy remains in the hands of federal authorities.

“The New York State University Police at Binghamton does not gather information about the citizenship or immigration status of our students or anyone with whom officers interact, and we have no plans to alter this practice,” the statement reads.

The focal point of Stenger’s address was the University’s goal to centralize support for these measures among the student body and the Binghamton community. Stenger asserted that these initiatives are constructed to ensure that all students and faculty feel welcomed.

“Now, more than ever, we must double our efforts to ensure that we become an even more welcoming, safe and secure place for members of our community,” Stenger said.