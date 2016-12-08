Binghamton Police Chief announces that Aizaz Siddiqui was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death

Binghamton Mayor Richard David and Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski announced an arrest in the hit-and-run investigation into the death of Stefani Lineva.

Binghamton University student Stefani Lineva, 20, was found on the eastbound lane of Route 434 around 2 a.m. Saturday. Click here for Pipe Dream’s coverage of in the incident.

At a press conference on Thursday at 2 p.m., David and Zikuski announced that Aizaz Siddiqui, 26, of Binghamton, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death, a Class D Felony. Siddiqui was arrested early Thursday morning by Binghamton Police detectives.

Zikuski said that Police are aware of where Lineva had departed from when she was struck with a vehicle around 2 a.m. on Saturday, but did not specify a location. He added that video footage from Downtown businesses showed Lineva by herself shortly before the incident.

He also spoke out against those who had not come forward with information.

“I would like to voice my disappointment at some members of our community, perhaps several, that through our investigation we have determined that they have information that would have substantially helped us.”

David praised the relentless work of the detectives working on the case, in addition to the support from the community, which is said was instrumental in making this arrest.

“Our police department, and specifically the Detective Bureau, tirelessly followed leads and put on a full-court press in working this case,” David said in a statement. “In addition, this community should be commended for its support and attention in ensuring justice is done.”

Zikuski added that he is pleased with the work done by his department in bringing closure to Lineva’s family. “I’m proud of the work done by our entire investigative team in working a tragic and complex case,” Zikuski said in a statement. “These types of investigations require many man-hours, day and night, and the cooperation of the public to provide information.”

Siddiqui was arraigned in Binghamton City Court on Thursday. Investigators are still encouraging those with any information regarding the incident to contact BPD at (607) 772-7080