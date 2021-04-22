CVS is one of numerous local sites offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all New York state residents who are 16 and older.

Information for students on accessible vaccination sites

Below is a list of sites that Binghamton University students can visit in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

New York State Vaccination Site

10 Gannett Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790

Phone: State hotline, 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829)

The New York state vaccination site in Johnson City is offering the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can be made online here [https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/]. For their first shot, students should bring photo identification such as a driver’s license, proof of eligibility such as a student ID or work permit and their insurance information or insurance card.

BU is offering a shuttle to this site from the Admissions Center bus stop until Friday, April 23. One can make a reservation for the shuttle here [http://cglink.me/2eQ/r1070224]. Alternatively, the number 17 and 15 Broome County Transit buses can drop students off near the site, though both include a walk to the vaccination center. For more details, see Google Maps or the Broome County Transit site.

Potential side effects of the Pfizer vaccine include tiredness, headache, pain at the injection site, muscle pain, fever, chills and nausea. The Pfizer vaccine is available to all individuals age 16 or older.

Broome County Health Department (BCHD) Vaccination Site

SUNY Broome Community College Ice Center, North College Drive entrance, 907 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905

Phone: BCHD Immunizations, (607) 778-2839

The county-run vaccination site is offering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Only a photo ID is required, and appointments can be made online here [https://www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus/vaccine]. The number 9 Broome County Transit bus will take students from the University Union to the SUNY Broome Baseball Field, from which it is possible to walk to the vaccination site.

Potential side effects of the Moderna vaccine include pain and swelling at the injection site and fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea, vomiting and fever. The Moderna vaccine is only available to individuals 18 years of age or older.

United Health Services Vestal

4417 Vestal Pkwy E, Vestal, NY 13850

Phone: UHS COVID-19 Vaccine Center, (607) 240-2892

The United Health Services location in Vestal is offering the Moderna vaccine. Appointments can be made online here [http://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=B9996975FD7104BCE0530A6C7C166199]. Students need to bring a photo ID, such as a driver’s license and their insurance card. UHS, located on Vestal Parkway, is a 15-minute walk from the University Union. Alternatively, students can take the number 15 Broome County Transit bus to the Vestal/Old Lane stop, which is a seven-minute walk from UHS.

Cornerstone Family Healthcare

35 Felters Road #8, Binghamton, NY 13903

Phone: (607) 201-1200

Cornerstone Family Healthcare in Binghamton is offering various vaccines. At this time, Pfizer and Moderna are the only ones available. In order to make an appointment, students need to fill out a contact form [https://cornerstonefamilyhealthcare.org/covid-19-vaccine-contact/] and wait to be contacted before scheduling. Students need to bring a photo ID and insurance card to their vaccine appointment.

CVS

163 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904

Phone: (607) 722-4976

39 Park St., Owego, NY 13827

Phone: (607) 687-5623

There are two CVS locations in the area that are currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine. The Binghamton location is offering Pfizer, and the Owego location is offering Moderna. Appointments can be made online at the CVS website here [https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine]. Students need to bring a driver’s license or other photo ID and their insurance card.

Price Chopper

10 Glenwood Ave., Binghamton, NY 13905

Phone: (607) 770-7151

There are multiple locations of the Price Chopper Pharmacy in the area, but, currently, only the Binghamton location is offering the COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccine available at this Price Chopper is Moderna. Students can sign up online here [https://scrcxp.pdhi.com/Portal/Member/3e419790-81a3-4639-aa08-6bd223f995df] and must bring a driver’s license or other photo ID and their insurance card.

Rite Aid

201 Conklin Ave., Binghamton, NY 13903

Phone: (607) 772-0624

511 Hooper Road, Endwell, NY 13760

Phone: (607) 754-6880

Both the Binghamton and Endwell locations of Rite Aid are offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Rite Aid recommends that the following be brought to the vaccine appointment: all insurance cards, including medical and pharmacy, a photo ID such as a driver’s license or government-issued ID and your vaccine administration record if it is available.

A completed consent form, found on the Rite Aid website here [https://www.riteaid.com/content/dam/riteaid-web/campaigns/FY21/holidays-and-events/covid-19/vaccine/COVID-vaccine-screening-form.pdf] must also be brought to the appointment. Appointments can be made online here [https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier].

Walgreens

Binghamton:

85 Robinson St., NY 13901

Phone: (607) 722-4221

37 Pennsylvania Ave., NY 13903

Phone: (607) 722-2106

1250 Upper Front St., 13901

Phone: (607) 723-8291

Johnson City:

335 Main St., NY 13790

Phone: (607) 777-9801

Endicott:

100 E Main St., NY 13760

Phone: (607) 754-4594

All five of the Walgreens locations in the Binghamton area are providing the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can be made online here https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_vaccine1_landing_schedule], and the appointment confirmation number, a driver’s license or other photo ID and, optionally, an insurance card should be brought to the appointment.

Wegmans

650 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790

Phone: (607) 729-7227

The Wegmans in Johnson City is offering the Moderna vaccine. Appointments can be made online here [https://www.wegmans.com/covid-vaccine-registration/]. Students should bring a photo ID and insurance card to their appointment. If needed for vaccine eligibility, interested individuals should also bring proof of employment, which according to Wegmans’ “COVID-19 Vaccines: What You Need to Know” page may be in the form of “employee ID or badge, recent pay stub or a letter from your employer.”

Either the number 17 Broome County Transit bus from the Admissions bus stop or OCCT Oakdale Mall (OAK) route will take students to this Wegmans location.