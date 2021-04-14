Andrew Desiderio remembered as helpful firefighter, active BU community member

Binghamton University student Andrew Desiderio, 21, died in a hiking accident on Monday, according to a Dateline announcement.

Desiderio, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, was originally from Mineola, New York. Throughout his time at the University, Desiderio was heavily involved on campus. Most recently, Desiderio was an assistant technician with the Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the chief engineer of the Binghamton Motorsports team for the Society of Automative Engineers (SAE) Formula Competitions.

According to the Binghamton Motorsports Instagram page, Desiderio joined the organization after “he was inspired by skills in fabrication and team management that he learned in Boy Scouts and high school.” Other hobbies of Desiderio included web, graphic and circuit design.

In 2013, Desiderio joined the Mineola Fire Department and worked his way up the ranks to become a junior lieutenant in 2016. His unit, Truck 2, posted a statement on their Instagram page.

“When Andrew was home, he was always on the move,” the post stated. “He started a band and a detailing company that he was just kicking back up for the summer. Around the firehouse, Andrew would pitch in wherever needed. Filling in for members leader duty, jumping into the kitchen to help cook, painting a picture of Whiskers, writing the company newsletter and much more.”

Truck 2 said Desiderio loved participating in outdoor activities, including fishing, boating, mountain biking and hiking.

“Although he has left us all too soon, we remember that Andrew was doing what he loved,” the post stated. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest easy Andrew.”

A GoFundMe page has been established in Desiderio’s honor, which aims to create a scholarship fund at Mineola High School.

Students in need of counseling services or support can contact the University Counseling Center at 607-777-2772 and the Office of the Dean of Students at 607-777-2804. Faculty and staff in need of support can contact the Employee Assistance Program any time of day at 1-800-822-0244.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.