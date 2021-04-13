New York state pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, BU begins to provide transportation to vaccine sites

On Monday night, Binghamton University informed students that there would be no on-campus vaccinations for the remainder of this week.

According to the email, BU did not receive its allotment of vaccines this week because of a national shortage of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

On Tuesday, multiple news outlets reported that federal health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), had called for a halt in the distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccines due to potential health concerns. According to The New York Times, this choice was made after a rare blood clotting disorder presented itself in six women who had recently received their dose of the vaccine.

According to Ryan Yarosh, senior director of media and public relations at BU, SUNY schools have halted the distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccines and are waiting for further instructions in order to comply with CDC guidelines.

On April 13, BU sent out a second email with a survey asking students to update their vaccination information. The email stated that BU is “evaluating whether local vaccine supply is sufficient to cover all those wishing to be vaccinated before the end of the semester.”

In order to ensure that all students have access to other vaccination sites, the University will be offering a shuttle service to and from the New York state-run vaccination site at 10 Gannett Drive in Johnson City. According to the original announcement, shuttles will be offered “Monday through Friday for those who have their first appointments between April 12 and April 23. Service will run every 15 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Limited space is available. Shuttles will pick up and drop off at the Admissions bus stop on campus.”

Nicole Khrimian, a sophomore majoring in biology, said the University did the right thing in halting vaccine distribution, and their decision to offer transportation could help students on campus receive vaccines if further shipments don’t arrive.

“I believe they made the right decision considering the FDA has paused the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine, along with the various complications in production as well as severe side effects,” Khrimian wrote in an email. “Transportation to the vaccine site [in Johnson City] is very beneficial, as it provides students easier access to the vaccine, especially because there is no longer an on campus option.”

Brandon Jaeger, an undeclared freshman, said BU’s choice to offer a shuttle could help students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get to their vaccine appointments.

“I think it is awesome they are providing transportation for the vaccines [in Johnson City],” Jaeger said. “I certainly could have used it when I received my second shot. The morning of my second shot my ride told me that he was no longer able to help me out, and I had to pay over $25 for a Lyft there and back. I also had to spend around an hour and a half in the Walmart across from the [Johnson City] vaccine location because there were no Lyfts available for that time, so I am pleased to see the University stepping in and helping out.”

Lowell Klipstein, a junior majoring in biomedical engineering, said it is commendable that the University is providing transportation to those who may not have a car.

“The University providing transportation for people who have appointments in Johnson City is a huge benefit for students on campus without a car,” Klipstein said. “I needed a friend to drive me for my vaccination because I am currently in the same situation, so while I did not have this option, I like to see that the University is looking out for others who don’t have their own means of transportation either, and in general, making it more accessible for anyone living on campus.”