Lot ZZ South at Binghamton University is currently being used as a New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Testing Center. Appointments are required to get tested for COVID-19 at this site.

Information for students on accessible testing centers

Below is a list of testing locations that Binghamton University students can visit in order to get tested for COVID-19.

Decker Student Health Services Center at Binghamton University

4400 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal, NY 13850

(607) 777-2221

This testing site is designated only for students who reside on campus and are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Students should contact the office via phone to speak to a nurse practitioner to determine if an appointment is needed. Once an appointment is made, students will be tested with a nasal swab. Bringing student ID is recommended. This testing site uses rapid testing, allowing results to be ready within 30 minutes to an hour of the appointment time.

United Health Services (UHS) Vestal

4417 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal, NY 13850

(607) 729-2144

Those who wish to take a COVID-19 test at this testing site must have an order for the test from a physician. COVID-19 nurses will then contact the individual to schedule an appointment time once the order is received. This testing site conducts drive-thru testing only, and photo ID is required. Patients will receive their test results within a minimum of three to five days.

NYS Department of Health COVID-19 Testing Center at Binghamton University

Lot ZZ South, 4400 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal, NY 13850

(888) 364-3065

Appointments are required at this testing site to obtain a COVID-19 test. To schedule an appointment, call the NYS COVID-19 Hotline above. Once they have contacted the site, individuals will be screened to determine if they will be tested. No order from a physician is needed. This testing site conducts drive-thru testing only, and photo ID is required. Hours for this site are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Lourdes Walk-in Vestal

3101 Shippers Road, Vestal, NY 13850

(607) 251-2180

Those who wish to take a COVID-19 test at this testing site must have an order from a physician. Orders can be received from Lourdes Walk-in through a virtual walk-in visit at getlourdescare.com. This site does accept out-of-town orders. Walk-thru testing is available at this site, but drive-thru testing is preferred. No photo ID is required at this site. Individuals will receive their test results within 24 to 48 hours of their test.

Broome County Operation Testing at St. Patrick’s Church Parking Lot

9 Leroy St., Binghamton, NY 13905

(607) 778-2802

This testing site is open to Broome County residents and is cost-free. Testing is available at this site for individuals who have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days. Appointments can be made online.

CVS (Endwell)

840 Hooper Road, Endwell, NY 13760

(607) 757-2618

Appointments for this location are required. COVID-19 testing at this site is cost-free. However, individuals must be 18 years or older. Both an insurance card and a photo ID are required at this site. While rapid testing is available at this site, lab testing will take approximately two to three days to receive results. This site is drive-thru only, and appointments can be made online.

CVS (Binghamton)

163 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904

(607) 722-4976

Appointments for this location are required along with insurance information to be entered on CVS’ website when making an appointment. Testing at this site is also cost-free. Limited rapid testing drive-thru appointments are available for those who qualify. One of these qualifications is that patients must legally reside in New York. A photo ID is recommended, and a vehicle is needed at this site. Self-administered testing will be used, as individuals remain inside of their vehicles. Lab testing will receive results in two to three days. This site is drive-thru only, and appointments can be made online.