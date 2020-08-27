OCCT suspends late night service, limits passenger numbers to 17

Whether it’s catching a bus or working through a study session at the library, Binghamton University students will be mandated to wear masks to help curb COVID-19.

In compliance with New York State (NYS) Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s April 17 executive order requiring all people to wear masks or face coverings in public and in scenarios where social distancing is impossible, face coverings at BU must be worn while in a University-affiliated space with others and in public spaces. These spaces include classrooms, libraries, dining areas and both Off Campus College Transport (OCCT) and Broome County (BC) Transit buses.

Students travelling downtown to bars and parties will no longer be able to since late-night services are no longer available. OCCT buses will stop operating at 10 p.m. and BC Transit will stop operations at 9 p.m. Additionally, OCCT will permit 17 passengers per blue bus and eight per green bus. BC Transit will allow for 17 to 23 passengers per bus. Buses will be cleaned and disinfected regularly.

Although off-campus student Ellen Xu, a junior majoring in business administration, does not have much concern hopping on a bus to get to campus, she is wary of how students will be spending their weekends.

“People are definitely more aware of personal hygiene now, and that’s a good thing,” Xu said. “But, in terms of the party scene, I don’t know if the limitations will actually apply there. That’s probably going to be the number one source of spreading.”

In a B-Line announcement on Aug. 23, Vice President for Student Affairs Brian Rose said the University has already witnessed several instances of “high-risk behavior” both on and off campus, including noncompliance with face-covering rules, students rearranging chairs in dining areas, a large gathering on campus with no social distancing and few masks and students crowding a bar in Downtown Binghamton.

“I have had people in the local community tell me the students will never comply,” Rose said. “I have had faculty and staff express deep concern about their own safety as a result of your conduct. They all want me to severely punish offenders. I will do what is necessary, but I hope instead that I can successfully implore you to care more about the responsibility to do your part.”

Due to COVID-19, Safe Ride, a service to transport students to and from locations on campus if they felt unsafe, will be discontinued for the fall. Students are encouraged to call Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD) for a walking escort if they feel unsafe — a service which will be available 24/7.

Along with buses, there are stipulations for libraries.

Plexiglass barriers have been installed at all service points while different types of study spaces have been altered to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Group study rooms will now only allow one person and there will be less computers and printers in the Information Commons area of the Glenn G. Bartle Library. Students can still see Special Collections, but by appointment only. Additionally, students will only be able to complete a contactless checkout for their books.

Although she is appreciative of the University’s measures to protect students, Xu plans on avoiding the library because she has concerns about the library’s ventilation.

“These limitations are understandable and easy to implement,” Xu said. “Except, I can’t imagine sitting through a two- or three-hour class wearing a mask. It might be hard to breathe.”

The only time students are permitted to take their masks off indoors is when they are eating or drinking. All resident and retail dining meals will be prepackaged as to facilitate takeout meals. Despite the encouragement for “grab-and-go meals,” limited seating will be available, specifically at 25 percent of normal capacity. Outdoor seating will also be made available for students.

In order to encourage the use of masks and good hygiene habits, BU has been providing each student with sets of personal protective equipment (PPE), including two reusable cloth face coverings, a personal bottle of hand sanitizer that can be refilled at campus filling stations and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

Nicole Kissos, a junior majoring in business administration, was one such recipient of these PPE items. Kissos was grateful that she was given the opportunity to collect her PPE items despite being an off-campus student.

“I really appreciate what the administration is doing for students because we all need to be very cautious with the virus still being dangerous,” Kissos said. “Online classes are definitely a safe way to continue class and easy for those who don’t feel comfortable coming back to campus. Overall, I think it will be an interesting semester, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”