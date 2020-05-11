Here are seven University facilities to check out for resources, tips and more

Decker Student Health Services Center

A college campus can be a breeding ground for germs, thanks to close-quartered classrooms and living spaces. Decker Student Health Services has you covered with access to educational instruction and treatment from professionals. Decker Student Health Services offers free flu vaccine clinics, HIV testing, psychiatric consultations and women’s health services. The center also provides walk-in services from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and scheduled appointments from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Decker Student Health Services Center is located behind Johnson Hall of Dickinson Community.

University Counseling Center (UCC)

During your time as a student, you may want to take advantage of the services provided by the UCC for support. Professional counselors offer services that are free for all eligible students including those enrolled in graduate programs. The UCC offers a wide variety of services including individual or group counseling, telecounseling and Zoom sessions with current providers. The UCC is located in Old O’Connor Hall of Old Dickinson Community, room 264. You can schedule an appointment Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling (607) 777-2772.

Libraries

Whether you are looking for a place to study or access to a wide variety of books and textbooks, BU has several libraries to accommodate all needs. Glenn G. Bartle Library serves as the primary location, with services including the Information Technology Services (ITS) Help Desk and Newcomb Reading Room. Individual and group study rooms can be booked online. Located between the Science I and Science II buildings, the Science Library provides access to the Science Library Reader Services Desk and Research and Reference Help services. Those living off campus or taking classes at the University Downtown Center (UDC) who may not want to travel back to campus to study can also utilize the UDC Library and group study rooms.

Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development

The Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development welcomes all students to stop by and take advantage of resources and information regarding professional opportunities. Students have the opportunity to meet with Fleishman Center staff by scheduling an appointment or walk-in sessions. Whether you are looking for a review of your resume and cover letter, mock interview practice or internship and job search assistance, the Fleishman Center is ready to help. Additionally, the center hosts multiple job and internship fairs tailored to a variety of fields to give students the ability to meet with potential recruiters from a variety of corporations, nonprofit organizations and government agencies. The Fleishman Center is located on the ground floor of the University Union and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays for all walk-in services.

Multicultural Resource Center (MRC)

The MRC strives to educate students about cultural diversity through several programs and initiatives. The MRC hosts diversity training programs for students and faculty as well as discussion forums to discuss issues and concerns on campus. Students have access to the Resource Library and the Multifaith Mediation and Prayer Room. Students also have the opportunity to attend the Multicultural Extravaganza on Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Old Dickinson Field to learn more about cultural student organizations to get involved in. The MRC can be found in the basement of the Glenn G. Bartle Library in Library South Ground 549.

Q Center

The Q Center at BU seeks to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment for students of all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions. With an emphasis on community and familial values, the center works to empower and educate students who choose to get involved. The Q center celebrates Pride Month, International Pronouns Day and Trans Awareness Week in the fall semester. The center also hosts Lavender Graduation, a ceremony to recognize LGBTQ+ students graduating with a degree from BU. In addition, students can attend workshops through the LGBTQ Active Ally program in order to receive foundational training about LGBTQ+ topics through “Deep Dives” for certifications and badges. Located in room Library South Ground 549 along with the MRC, the Q Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Greenhouse

Full of exotic plants and access to WiFi, the E.W. Heier Teaching and Research Greenhouses is a welcoming and peaceful environment for students to take a break from school or settle down to knock out extra work. The greenhouse offers a green getaway during harsh Binghamton winters and holds over 6,000 exotic plants, representing over 1,200 distinct species. Located between Science I and Science III buildings, it can be accessed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.