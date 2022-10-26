Pipe Dream’s News Editor Jacob Knipes, and News Intern Hallie Milligan, speaks with Bill Martin — a founding member of Justice and Unity in the Southern Tier (JUST).

JUST advocates against policing and mass incarceration, and recently won a lawsuit against the Broome County Jail, calling for the return of in-person visitation. In addition to his position at JUST, Martin also is a Bartle professor of sociology at BU.

Every week, Pipe Dream staff sits down with guests from the surrounding community to discuss local events, recent news and more. Want to see someone featured? Contact editor@bupipedream.com.